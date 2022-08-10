samsung galaxy s23 ultra, first rumors about the battery

- Advertisement -

The Unpacked on August 10 is close to where Samsung will unveil its new folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but still a lot to the launch of the “traditional” flagships Galaxy S23, which should arrive next year in the traditional February launch window. At the moment the rumors the next top of the range of the Korean giant focus above all on the cameras and the processor (still nothing on the design, and in fact the concept you see at the opening is the result of pure imagination), but today there is a indiscretion on another front, that of .

SAME CAPACITY AS OTHER ULTRAS

The source is one of the trusted ones when it comes to Samsung products, that is IceUniverse. The well-known leaker through his Weibo profile has in fact anticipated that Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. What does it mean? In essence, it will be the same dimensions common not only to the Galaxy S22 Ultra predecessor, but also to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and even the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This does not mean, of course, that Galaxy S23 Ultra cannot on balance present a better autonomy than that of Galaxy S22 Ultra: decisive, in this sense, is as always the energy efficiency of the processor, which could be the Snapdragon 8. Qualcomm’s Gen 2 on all markets – even here there is still nothing certain, but the clues are starting to be many, and the failure of the latest ambitious Exynos 2200 may have actually pushed Samsung in this direction at least for next year.

The fact that the battery capacity remains the same, however, does not exclude the potential use of the new “stacking” technology developed by the Korean company and which should allow for a greater capacity of batteries of the same size.

However, if what is stated by Ice Universe should prove to be true, instead of being faced with a battery of the same size as the 5,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy S22 Ultra but with a capacity of 5,500 mAh, we should instead assume a more compact battery but still capable of offering 5,000 mAh. The alternative is that, simply, Samsung’s solution is not yet mature and ready to land on the next flagships.