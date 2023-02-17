Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra disappoints in DXOMark camera test

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S23 family of smartphones is available globally today, and according to the company, the new phones have achieved “impressive pre-order results.” True to its appointment, DXOMark has taken a look at the camera in Samsung’s new flagship to determine how it stacks up against its higher-end rivals. With a score of 140, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has achieved a good result in DXOMark camera tests, but it sits in a disappointing tenth position in the ranking, even below the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro.

The phone performed well in virtually all benchmarks, with no major issues in any area, making it a great all-rounder smartphone in the picture. Still images have excellent detail in bright light and a fairly wide dynamic range at all light levels. Very long telephoto zoom was one of the strong points, thanks to the use of a double telephoto lens with a dedicated 10x camera.

Despite the sophisticated telephoto hardware, however, overall zoom results fell slightly short of competitors like the Huawei Mate 50 Pro or Honor Magic 4 Ultimate, which offer more consistent telephoto quality with a single camera module. higher resolution telephoto lens. Its effective stabilization and fast, accurate autofocus made the Galaxy S23 Ultra perform well in video too. However, the low light white balance can be improved. Compared to its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, Samsung engineers made improvements in several areas, including video stabilization, slightly better zoom, noticeably better video exposure, and faster autofocus speed in bright light.