Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra colors revealed in accessories leak

In recent months, several details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 line have been leaked, from specifications to its design. Thanks to notable tipster Evan Blass, he’s brought up a new leak from Samsung’s flagship lineup focused on accessories, confirming the Ultra variant’s color options.

The Galaxy S23 Plus will have transparent covers, one leather in black, camel and green, another robust black and one silicone in cream, green, lavender, navy blue, orange, black and white options. The standard Galaxy S23 was listed with two cover options: one leather in three colors and another robust, in addition to Smart View in black, cream, green and lavender. Apparently, the Galaxy S23 Plus will not have the same model, but it is likely that both share several accessories.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was listed with a clear cover, a leather cover in black, camel and green, as well as a chunky black cover and a silicone cover in cream, green, lavender, navy and orange. But the most important part of the listing is the S-Pen’s color options, which include cream, green, lavender and black🇧🇷 It is worth noting that they match the official colors of the cell phone, which confirms these options on the Galaxy S23 Ultra at its launch.