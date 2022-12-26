Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ appear in leaked promotional materials

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family of smartphones is rumored to be officially unveiled on February 1, 2023.

There has been a steady stream of leaks, and with the latest, we have the design and colors of the core members of the Galaxy S23 lineup. : Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the leaked promotional material doesn’t reveal the Galaxy S23, it does give you an up-close look at the design and color of the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in all their glory. However, he believes that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ would look identical. Every year, Samsung renews the signature color of the latest Galaxy S series phones. These colors are the most prominent in all marketing and promotional materials.

By 2023, the signature color of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is pink, while the signature color of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is green, as appears from the promotional material. Of course, the company will also sell these devices in many other shades. Previous rumors reveal that it could come with a slightly revamped design, bring a more powerful version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at the helm, house an all-new 200MP primary sensor capable of capturing smoother 8K videos at 30fps (vs. 24 fps than current generation units), and much more.