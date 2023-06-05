Samsung Galaxy S23 to receive Android 14 beta with One UI 6.0 in July, says leaker

- Advertisement -

The smartphone family Samsung Galaxy S23 should be the first of the South Korean brand to receive the operating system android 14 beta with the One UI 6.0 user interface as early as next July for users to test out what’s new. The information is from leaker Dohyun Kim, who also points to the release of the stable version of Android 14 with the OneUI 6.0 in October for owners of a model Galaxy S23. With that, the company would be very close to Google’s schedule.





It is worth remembering that Google’s planning for Android 14 is similar to what the company followed in android 13which indicates that the official version of the mobile operating system will be released for owners of Pixel models in August. - Advertisement - Samsung is considered by many to be the best brand in the Android universe when it comes to providing updates, managing to stay very close to Google Pixel smartphones when it comes to releasing versions and monthly security updates.

The South Korean brand kicked off the One UI 5.0 beta program in early August and started the stable rollout in late October, nearly two months after Google released the stable version of Android 13 for its Pixel lineup devices. Igniterr, a platform that helps you create your own training academy quickly and easily The company had said that it would be even faster with Android 14 and it seems to be on track to fulfill the promise. Recently, it was reported that Samsung was internally testing One UI 6.0 on Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4 It is Flip 4. Android 14 will bring many new features such as better background app handling, partial screen recording for apps, ability to move content between apps without needing to open them first, and much more.