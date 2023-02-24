Samsung Galaxy S23 ties Apple iPhone 14 in DxOMark camera tests

DxOMark’s renowned mobile analyst team has released nthis thursday (23) the results of some tests carried out in the Samsung Galaxy S23 and not S23 Plus. Besides the audio reviewthat of the devices’ cameras was also published. According to the results of the analysis of the DxOMark, the Samsung Galaxy S23 tied with the Apple iPhone 14 in terms of cameras. Both devices had an average score of 133 points and share the first position in the ranking of premium models.





Reviewers praised the S23's fairly wide dynamic range, as well as accurate color rendering in most conditions. Positive points also highlight fine detail in all conditions and focus tracking in videos. The camera suite also drew criticism for having autofocus failures in low-light conditions and indoors, having image noise, artifacts including from fusion or facial rendering, and underexposed videos in low-light conditions.





In recording videos, the Galaxy S23 received 137 points. For comparison purposes, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best in video so far with a score of 149. In photos, the S23 scored a 129, while the Huawei Mate 50 Pro leads with 152.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

In turn, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was tied with the Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the same camera test. The intermediate device of the line of the South Korean brand also registered 133 points of average, 129 in photography and 137 in video recording. The criticisms made to the photographic set of the Galaxy S23 were repeated in the analysis of the S23 Plus, as well as the raves. It is worth noting that this is due to the fact that both devices use the same lenses.