Samsung Galaxy S23 series: batteries will grow again, but not for everyone

One of the least appreciated innovations of the galaxy-s22-series-samsung-has-released-the-beta-of-the-one-ui-5-0-and-android-13/">Galaxy S22 series concerns the step back on the battery capacity frontan aspect that mainly affected the base model of S22 (here is the review) and its Plus variant (we also reviewed it) which saw their respectively switch to 3,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh compared to the 4,000 mAh and 4,800 mAh of the 2021 models. It seems, however, that things are destined for change with the S23 generation according to a new report from the South Korean newspaper The Elecin which this very topic is touched upon.

According to reports, in fact, it seems that Samsung is implementing an increase in capacity in the order of 5%which would lead to the Galaxy S23 battery at approximately 3,900 mAh while that of S23 Plus could reach 4,700 mAh. The latter, among other things, was recently certified in South Korea, but the image is too blurry to confirm the detail. it appears that there will be no differences for the Ultra serieswhich will continue to use a battery from 5,000 mAh for the third year in a row.

SAME DIMENSIONS, NEW TECHNOLOGIES

Capacity improvement will be made possible by using batteries equipped with a higher energy density made by Samsung SDI, a fact that should allow to keep the dimensions unchanged compared to the last generation. On the other hand, this data has already emerged several times in the latest rumors, so any improvement on the energy front will be made thanks to the use of new technologies and not of dimensionally larger batteries.

The Galaxy S23 series is highly anticipated, as it could introduce several innovations capable of rejuvenating the current formula, such as the transition to a 200 MegaPixel sensor on the Ultra model. Unfortunately it seems that the Exynos issue – which until a few weeks ago was considered completely archived – can instead hold the ground for the next generation. But for this and other details it will be necessary to wait for more precise information.