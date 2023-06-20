Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus and Ultra: here are the possible prices in Italy

- Advertisement -

Important rumor, today, up Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. We could be ahead of the French list prices of the three top of the range which will be official on February 1st. And we immediately remove the tooth: there is no good news for the wallet. It seems like a certainty even though it isn’t, because a couple of days ago the first confirmation of the rumors about a possible price increase had already come from the dollar figures.

Now the picture is a little clearer in Europe too, with i alleged French price lists that we have tried to contextualize in Italy. In a negative context for prices that should go up – and if this were the case it would not be surprising, in the light of the economic context experienced by inflation – there is a good news: Samsung could offer the variant on the only, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra would start at 256GB.

A small consolation that would produce medium-term benefits, when resellers will start to discount attack versions of the Galaxy S23 which for the Plus and Ultra would no longer be 128 GB but 256. Meanwhile, anyone who wants to put one in their pocket on day one seems to have to resign themselves to shelling out more euros than last year.

- Advertisement -

GALAXY S23 SERIES, THE ALLEGED FRENCH PRICES

Samsung Galaxy S23: 128GB: 959 euros 256GB: 1,019 euros

Samsung Galaxy S23+: 256GB: 1,219 euros 512GB: 1,339 euros

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 256GB: 1,419 euros 512GB: 1,599 euros 1TB: 1,839 euros.



These, as mentioned, are the list prices which, according to an insider, will be applied in France. Currently the Italian price lists of Galaxy S22 are higher compared to the French ones of 20 euros for the smallest memory cuts and even 30 euros for the variants with more storage.

THE POSSIBLE ITALIAN PRICES, COMPARISON WITH THOSE OF S22

So if Samsung left the price difference between the two markets unchanged and assuming that the rumor correctly predicted the prices for France, here’s what the price list of the Galaxy S23 range in Italy putting us in the worst case, i.e. considering the currently larger delta (30 euros):

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy S23 : 128GB: 989 euros | S22 costs 879 euros 256GB: 1,049 euros | S22 929 euros

: Samsung Galaxy S23+ : 128GB: variant removed , it seems from the rumor | S22+ 1,079 euros 256GB: 1,249 euros | S22+ 1,129 euros 512GB: 1,369 euros | S22+ is not available in 512GB variant

: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra : 128GB: variant removed , it seems from the rumor | S22 Ultra 1,279 euros 256GB: 1,449 euros | S22 Ultra 1,379 euros 512GB: 1,629 euros | S22 Ultra 1,489 euros 1TB: 1,869 euros | S22 Ultra 1,689 euros.

:

Ours is a hypothesis, that the delta price with France remains unchanged, built on that of the rumor which in turn is also a hypothesis, i.e. that the prices beyond the Alps are actually the same as above. So these figures should be handled with great care: Samsung could surprise us both negatively and positively (which is what we hope).

However, if these were the prices of the Galaxy S23 in Italy, with the same memory the largest increase net of the Ultra variant, it would be about Galaxy S23 with the lowest storage – paradoxically, given that usually the entry-level version of the range tends to be less expensive. But a heavy tax would also fall to those who would buy the S23+ or S23 Ultra: today you need at least 1,079 euros for the first and 1,279 euros for the second, for the next generation 170 euros more may be requiredbut having double the storage space.