Samsung Galaxy S23: line cell phone batteries are approved in Brazil with up to 4,855 mAh

Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) certified the batteries for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s next generation of top-of-the-line cell phones. The approval reveals the capacity of each of the components that will power the trio scheduled to be launched in early 2023.

The Galaxy S23 (SM-S901E), Galaxy S23 Plus (SM-S906E) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918) will be equipped with batteries identified by the codes “EB-BS912ABY”, “EB-BS916ABY” and “EB-BS918ABY ”, respectively. As usual, the parts will be manufactured in China, but the phones must be assembled at Samsung’s Amazon factory.