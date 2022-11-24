Samsung Galaxy S23: line cell phone batteries are approved in Brazil with up to 4,855 mAh

Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) certified the batteries for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s next generation of top-of-the-line cell phones. The approval reveals the capacity of each of the components that will power the trio scheduled to be launched in early 2023.
The Galaxy S23 (SM-S901E), Galaxy S23 Plus (SM-S906E) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918) will be equipped with batteries identified by the codes “EB-BS912ABY”, “EB-BS916ABY” and “EB-BS918ABY ”, respectively. As usual, the parts will be manufactured in China, but the phones must be assembled at Samsung’s Amazon factory.
The batteries are approved under certification numbers CPQD 10802, CPQD 10803 and CPQD 10804 by the Telecommunications Research and Development Center. According to public documentation, the capacity of cell phone batteries flagships will be:
- Galaxy S23: 3,785 mAh
- Galaxy S23 Plus: 4,565 mAh
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: 4,855 mAh
In retrospect, the Galaxy S22 had been approved with a 3,950 mAh battery — suggesting that the South Korean will reduce the capacity of the most compact model🇧🇷 The Galaxy S22 Plus has the “EB-BS906ABY” of 4,370 mAh, so we are looking at a possible upgrade in the gross autonomy of the Galaxy S23 Plus.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to retain the nominal battery capacity of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the latest model number indicates that the brand will be updating the component. The line should hit the market without major changes, but equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor.
