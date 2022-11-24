Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsSamsung Galaxy S23: line cell phone batteries are approved in Brazil with...

Samsung Galaxy S23: line cell phone batteries are approved in Brazil with up to 4,855 mAh

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy S23: line cell phone batteries are approved in Brazil with up to 4,855 mAh
- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) certified the batteries for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s next generation of top-of-the-line cell phones. The approval reveals the capacity of each of the components that will power the trio scheduled to be launched in early 2023.

The Galaxy S23 (SM-S901E), Galaxy S23 Plus (SM-S906E) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918) will be equipped with batteries identified by the codes “EB-BS912ABY”, “EB-BS916ABY” and “EB-BS918ABY ”, respectively. As usual, the parts will be manufactured in China, but the phones must be assembled at Samsung’s Amazon factory.

1669316195 256 Samsung Galaxy S23 line cell phone batteries are approved in1669316195 575 Samsung Galaxy S23 line cell phone batteries are approved in

(Images: National Telecommunications Agency)

The batteries are approved under certification numbers CPQD 10802, CPQD 10803 and CPQD 10804 by the Telecommunications Research and Development Center. According to public documentation, the capacity of cell phone batteries flagships will be:

  • Galaxy S23: 3,785 mAh
  • Galaxy S23 Plus: 4,565 mAh
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: 4,855 mAh
1669316196 159 Samsung Galaxy S23 line cell phone batteries are approved in

(Images: Reproduction/National Telecommunications Agency)
- Advertisement -

In retrospect, the Galaxy S22 had been approved with a 3,950 mAh battery — suggesting that the South Korean will reduce the capacity of the most compact model🇧🇷 The Galaxy S22 Plus has the “EB-BS906ABY” of 4,370 mAh, so we are looking at a possible upgrade in the gross autonomy of the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to retain the nominal battery capacity of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the latest model number indicates that the brand will be updating the component. The line should hit the market without major changes, but equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor.

See more!

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available in Americanas for BRL 2,998🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is Good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 214 offers click here.

(updated Nov 24, 2022, 2:50 PM)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

MEGA launches automatic backup function to save and protect computer files

MEGA, a cloud storage service, announced last Wednesday (23) the launch of a new...
Microsoft

PlayStation Says Battlefield Can’t Match Call of Duty’s Success

The merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard continues to be scrutinized by various regulatory...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.