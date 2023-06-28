Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: the smartphone is revealed in images before its official launch

- Advertisement -

The launch of the Galaxy S23 FE is imminent, and we finally know what the smartphone will look like. Unsurprisingly, it inherits the design of its predecessors, but adopts a rather particular format for a high-end smartphone.

We have been talking about the arrival of the Galaxy S23 FE for several months now, and if we already know almost all of its technical data sheet, we have not had the opportunity to discover its design so far. It is now done, thanks to 3D renderings shared as often by the famous leaker OnLeaks.

You may have noticed, the Galaxy S23 FE looks like two drops of water to a classic Galaxy S23, but adopts different dimensions. Indeed, the smartphone will measure approximately 158 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm, and will therefore be a little larger and thicker than a Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy S23 FE is bigger than a Galaxy S23+

With such dimensions, the Galaxy S23 FE is even finally bigger than a Galaxy S23+, which measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm. The problem is that the Galaxy S23+ offers a 6.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy S23 FE has to make do with a 6.4-inch screen.

This results in wide black borders all around the screenwhich bring the Galaxy S23 FE closer of a mid-range A-series smartphone than a high-end smartphone. Samsung probably made this choice to reduce the price of the devicesince this had been deemed much too high on the previous Galaxy S21 FE.

Apart from its size, we know that the Galaxy S23 FE should arrive in Europe with an Exynos 2200 chipand not with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is also expected to settle for a 4500 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, but improvements would be planned in photo. The smartphone would have the same 50 MP main camera as the Galaxy S23, which would be a welcome update for the device. The Galaxy S23 FE should arrive within the next few weeks, but we don’t know the exact launch date yet. We will of course keep you informed.