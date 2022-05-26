Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24, no Exynos chips in any market | Rumor

It looks like there will be no Exynos on Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones for the next two generations, in no market: the (naturally hypothetical and unconfirmed names) Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 will therefore have to rely on chips from other manufacturers, such as Qualcomm – it will be interesting to see if MediaTek will also be consulted, as it was suggested some time ago. To report it is the South Korean newspaper Naver.

Apparently Samsung has assembled a “task force” or a “dream team” of about 1,000 people to develop the exclusive chips for Galaxy which has been rumored for some time, and intends to concentrate all resources there. Leading the initiative are both the head of the Mobile Experience division and that of the System LSI division, which is in charge of chip design. The move was defined as a gamble and a risk, fundamental to realizing the vision of becoming a leader in the semiconductor market by 2030.

We will therefore have to wait until 2025 to see another top of the range Exynos (assuming this remains the trade name of the new SoC line). It is interesting to note that the report speaks only of the Galaxy S, not of other flagship products such as the Z Folds, but it is reasonable to assume from the context that there will be no exceptions.

For years now, Samsung has relied a little on its Exynos and a little on the flagship Snapdragons for the Galaxy S range, depending on the market. Historically, the Exynos variants, which incidentally are the ones that come to us in Europe, have been less performing than their Snapdragon counterparts in direct comparisons, even if often with negligible differences. At the same time, proprietary chip development initiatives are growing: Apple has been doing it for years with iPhones and iPads, and has recently expanded with M1s on Macs, Google presented its Tensor (developed in collaboration with Samsung) and many other manufacturers have said work is underway.