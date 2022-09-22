Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should come with bigger battery and familiar design

One of the main complaints from users of the Galaxy S22 family was the setback in capacity. The standard model and the Plus variant saw their batteries go from 4,000 mAh and 4,800 mAh to 3,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh. Apparently, Samsung has heard the complaints and will make changes to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, according to South Korean newspaper The Elec.

The article reveals that Samsung will increase the battery capacity of the devices by 5%, which would make the Galaxy S23 approximately 3,900 mAh, while the Galaxy S23 Plus would reach 4,700 mAh.

The second was recently certified in South Korea, but the image is blurry and you can't see capacity details.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra should have no difference and will keep the 5,000 mAh battery unit for the third year in a row.

The improvement in battery capacity would be possible thanks to the use of high energy density batteries manufactured by Samsung. It would allow the addition to the unit to not affect its size. The Galaxy S23 line is highly anticipated and should bring several innovations, such as the transition to a 200 megapixel sensor in the Ultra model. Unfortunately, the South Korean is expected to continue to use Exynos in some countries, leaving the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 limited to others. If it follows the current generation, Europe will receive the version with the new Qualcomm platform.