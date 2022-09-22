HomeTech NewsSamsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should come with bigger battery and...

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should come with bigger battery and familiar design

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should come with bigger battery and familiar design
1663841957 samsung galaxy s23 and s23 plus should come with bigger.jpeg
- Advertisement -

One of the main complaints from users of the Galaxy S22 family was the setback in battery capacity. The standard model and the Plus variant saw their batteries go from 4,000 mAh and 4,800 mAh to 3,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh.

Apparently, Samsung has heard the complaints and will make changes to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, according to South Korean newspaper The Elec.

The article reveals that Samsung will increase the battery capacity of the devices by 5%, which would make the Galaxy S23 approximately 3,900 mAh, while the Galaxy S23 Plus would reach 4,700 mAh.

- Advertisement -

The second was recently certified in South Korea, but the image is blurry and you can’t see capacity details.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra should have no difference and will keep the 5,000 mAh battery unit for the third year in a row.

Intel Core 11th Gen Mobile: the “Tiger Lake H” seek to conquer gaming laptops and jump to 10 nm

bigger.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Reproduction: TechSmart collection.

The improvement in battery capacity would be possible thanks to the use of high energy density batteries manufactured by Samsung. It would allow the addition to the unit to not affect its size.

The Galaxy S23 line is highly anticipated and should bring several innovations, such as the transition to a 200 megapixel sensor in the Ultra model. Unfortunately, the South Korean is expected to continue to use Exynos in some countries, leaving the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 limited to others.

- Advertisement -

If it follows the current generation, Europe will receive the version with the new Qualcomm platform.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available from Kabum for BRL 6,599 and on Amazon for BRL 7,399.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available from Kabum for BRL 4,799 and at Submarino by BRL 5,199.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available from Kabum for BRL 3,999 and at Submarino by BRL 4,499.
(Updated September 22, 2022 at 7:12 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Beware of the 802.11b standard, it can completely screw up your Wi-Fi speed

Wi-Fi is a fundamental part of our life and our day to day. ...
5G News

Why is it necessary to activate the “airplane mode” during a flight?

Among the security instructions that are routinely announced minutes before the takeoff of an...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.