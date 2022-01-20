Samsung Galaxy S22: We already know with which chip it will arrive in each region

A few days ago, Samsung introduced its new high-end Exynos 2200 chip that integrates an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU.

Now the source of leaks Do-hyun Kim has shared a list specifying in which region will the Samsung Galaxy S22 with each chip be distributed: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200.

According to this information, the Exynos chip variants will arrive in fewer regions than in previous generations.

The Exynos variants will be available mainly in the European markets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will be available in North and South America, along with East Asia, Southeast Asia (India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.), and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand).

West Asia and the Middle East, along with Africa, will receive a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon variants, likely depending on each country.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Rumors of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have revealed that it will feature a 6.8″ Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,750nits brightness.

On the front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 40 MP selfie camera. Its rear camera setup could include a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP camera with 3x zoom and OIS, a 10MP camera with periscope zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage. It could house a 5,000mAh battery, which will support 45W fast charging. The device will include a slot to hold an S-Pen.