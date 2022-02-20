Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, watch out for falls: this is how it comes out of the drop test

The new Samsung flagship, Galaxy S22 Ultra, came out great from the endurance test, demonstrating excellent solidity and constructive balance. But how does he cope with falls? In short, the time has come to see more than 1,200 euros of smartphones crashing into the rough surface and without discounts of concrete, that’s right. And the video from PBKreviews offers us just this show, without having to put a Galaxy S22 Ultra out of our own pocket.

If the new top of the range from Samsung had shown great resistance to pressure and scratches, with falls it seems to do much worse. Galaxy S22 Ultra, as we told you in our review, shares with its younger brothers Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + the use of the latest generation Gorilla Glass Victus + both front and back, and has an Armor Aluminum frame that makes it even more solid. However, it has structural weaknesses that a slip from the pocket already risks highlighting, as emerges from the video above.

THE BIGGEST WEAKNESSES

One of the most recognizable elements of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, namely the photo module with isolated sensorswithout any element to collect and connect them, it seems to be also one of the major weaknesses of the device, with the lenses that are easily damaged in the test. And unsurprisingly, the other weak point is also a peculiarity that distinguishes Galaxy S22 Ultra from the other two models in the series, namely the curved edges of the stunning 6.8-inch LTPO QHD + OLED display, which being exposed from the side is an inevitable weakness.

Either way, there is no need to despair, nor give fall from the pear: the solution exists and is well known to all, and many users adopt it immediately when they buy a new smartphone. We are talking, of course, of the cover (by the way, have you already taken a look at the official ones available on Amazon?).

Despite many cracks and veins, however, there is good news: Galaxy S22 Ultra may be a little susceptible to drops, but it still dies hard. Before the display raises the white flag and the smartphone stops working properly, it has to crash into concrete several times.

From what emerges from the test of PBKReviewsfinally, the worst mode for the fall, and that is the one that most easily generates conspicuous damage, seems to be the lateral one, with the curved edges of the phone that first come into contact with the ground.

