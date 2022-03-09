Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro: cosa può imparare Apple da Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra has been available for a few days now and we have had the opportunity to use it for a long time and compare the experience offered by the latest top of the Samsung range with that proposed by Apple and its iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max .

This is the first piece of a series consisting of two specials, in which the top of the range will be compared in a slightly different way than usual. Instead of focusing on technical aspects, performance and other elements that can be easily measured from the technical data sheet, the aim is to bring to light some unique characteristics of these devices , going to find those elements in which a company has managed to do better than the other. and from which he could learn to improve the 360 ​​° experience of his proposition.

No photographic clash, benchmarks or other obvious elements , but a real challenge between philosophies that could also help you understand which product – net of the classic Android / iOS division – is closest to what you are looking for in a smartphone. As anticipated, today we will see the aspects in which Samsung is the most convincing, while in the next episode it will be Apple who prevails .

In this case , Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro / Max become the greatest exponents of what the two companies want to express in their vision of extreme smartphones . On these products we find all the most advanced software and hardware solutions to be able to realize this vision, which is why these devices were chosen, even if many of the things discussed can also be applied to other iPhones ( and even iPads ) and other Galaxy. So let’s go and see the main points that we will draw.

MANAGEMENT OF LARGE DISPLAYS

Let’s start immediately with the element that most affects the user experience of these ultra top of the range : space management . iOS is an operating system created to offer one of the best one-handed experiences, only that over the years we have witnessed a strong divergence between the ideas behind the os and the physical body of the iPhone, which has become bigger and bigger from generation to generation. generation.

From this point of view, Samsung has always done better ( even before Android in general ), optimizing the use of the spaces offered by the increasingly large displays already with the first versions of the One UI, which moves down many of the elements of the interface to make them easily accessible even by one hand, but not only.

In this sense Galaxy S22 Ultra represents the terminal that better than anyone else – including its predecessor – is able to demonstrate the effectiveness of the solutions adopted by Samsung ; its display is not only extremely large in an absolute sense, but it is also decidedly wider than what we usually find in other smartphones, even of the same line, therefore potentially much more uncomfortable.

Now we don’t want to say that Samsung has managed to make a huge smartphone like the S22 Ultra comfortable – let’s be clear, the dimensions can be prohibitive for many – but what satisfies is the way in which all the available space is made available to the user . In fact, if an iPhone 13 Pro Max has a substantially larger display than a 13 Pro and a 13 mini, the area available for content is not all that different. Also on iOS there are no features that can take a real advantage of these screens, reducing everything to the very fact of seeing the same content larger.

Why give up a raid on Pokémon GO, while watching Davide’s latest review, retrieve some messages on Telegram and update on the live battery? Beside the same web page on S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max

S22 Ultra, on the other hand, draws on all the features of the One UI and its DNA from Galaxy Note to offer a large surface capable of becoming much more malleable in the user’s hands, starting from support for multi windows – which continues to be a point of reference for the entire Android world (among the pairs of apps that can be saved, the ability to view multiple elements even in a small box , etc.) -, up to all the functions related to the S Pen which (al net of curved edges, but we’ll talk about it later) are useful and able to diversify the S22 Ultra compared to any other device .

Overall, you have a terminal in your hands that is able to really exploit all those 6.8 “proposed by the panel and the user has a work surface optimized down to the millimeter at his disposal , especially if he chooses to further adjust all of them. those small details that allow you to make the approach to the smartphone even more personal. Obviously we are talking about all the tools of the Good Lock suite (which we have talked about in the past) that allow you to recover additional space in the interface while using the apps in multi-screen or to optimize navigation gesturesto add additional functions that allow even a heavy weight such as the S22 Ultra to be effectively controlled with one hand.

Between stock and non-stock solutions ( but still linked to the Samsung software experience, since we are talking about official apps ), it is clear that a large screen can give its best only in such a context.

THE CHOICE TO BET ON ZOOM

Ever since the fashion of integrating more than one camera on the back of smartphones began, many have clamored for their trusted manufacturer to add ultra-wide optics on their top of the range . Samsung and Apple have adapted to the request at different times and now that everyone has an ultra-wide angle in their hands it has emerged that perhaps these lenses are not quite as revolutionary as expected.

Between the effects of the distortion to be compensated for and the general poor quality of the shots produced by the ultra wide, we often find ourselves in the situation where an ultra wide angle photo is convenient only for its ability to contain more elements than normal , but on several occasions. these are not pleasant shots to share. On the contrary, the much-mistreated tele camera has begun to receive more and more recognition since the quality of this component allows us to make the most of the zoom, which gives us a new perspective in so many scenarios .

All the cameras you need

With Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has further refined the zoom capabilities of its top of the range , improving – mainly on the software side – the quality of all the shots taken at zoom levels that require the application of digital zoom on each of the various optics. The S22 Ultra therefore becomes a smartphone that does not disappoint at all when shooting between 3x and 30x , while at subsequent levels the loss of details begins to become problematic anyway. Of course, the 100x shots are still more beautiful ( let’s say less ugly ) than those of the S21 Ultra, but they are still largely unusable images.

In any case, the versatility in this field is clearly superior to that offered by Apple , which has not yet decided to get serious in the zoom field. It is true that any comparison between the S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro that exceeds 15x makes no sense at all to be basted ( if the second zoom lens is missing there is little to compare ), but it is equally true that there is a merit on the part of Samsung for choosing to continue to focus on this aspect and having equipped the S22 Ultra with a 3x and a 10x telephoto lens.

A good zoom allows you to get a completely different perspective of the same scene, thanks also to the much more evident depth of field in the shots taken with these lenses. Besides that, it is also a useful tool in different situations ; the most banal? For example, think about when you want to take a picture of something on your table and you want to prevent your shadow or that of your smartphone from ruining the shot. The zoom allows you not to compromise with quality and, at the same time, to position yourself more effectively to bring home the result.

The quality of the zoom photos has improved compared to the past, but we are not yet at the level of the main cam. Despite this, the perspective offered is unique and allows you to immortalize the subject with an acceptable level of detail for social use or to simply remember the moment.

To this we add the fact that the Expert RAW application – officially available right now on the S22 Ultra – allows you to use the tele cameras in all lighting conditions , bypassing the automatism that regulates their activation in the stock application of the camera. ( also possible with Pro mode ). This allows the user to have greater control over their use even in the event that there is little light, obviously at his own risk.

Of course this is only one in many cases where a good zoom is certainly more useful than the usual ultra wide one. For those who manage to give the right importance to this aspect, the solution proposed by Samsung with S22 Ultra is certainly among the most interesting and now we are waiting for Apple to take a step forward with the implementation of an additional periscope lens.

BUILDING QUALITY

For many it might seem almost a blasphemy to go and talk about build quality among the points where Apple could learn something from another manufacturer , and actually the Cupertino house has nothing to envy to anyone in this respect, or almost. In fact, there is a small detail for which Samsung may have found a better answer than that implemented by Apple on its top-of-the-range smartphones, namely the use of a reinforced aluminum frame that returns a truly premium touch sensation , like no other. other Galaxy had done so far.

As we all know, Apple has achieved this through the use of a steel frame , which guarantees a level of pleasantness to the touch until now unmatched. Unfortunately, this solution has the disadvantage of being particularly heavy, which directly affects the ergonomics of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. In the near future it seems that Apple will focus on titanium for its top-of-the-range range, a metal with a specific weight clearly lower than that of steel; we’ll see what the result will be.

The fact is that Samsung, in the meantime, seems to have found an alternative solution able to reconcile lightness and pleasantness in the aluminum armor that makes up the frame of Galaxy S22 Ultra, achieving excellent results in terms of build quality. Overall, the S22 Ultra is an incredibly pleasant smartphone to handle – net of its dimensions – and it is the best-made Samsung device in recent years, without a shadow of a doubt.

INTEGRATION WITH THE PEN

This aspect is not really about the comparison between S22 Ultra and iPhone, but that between the two different philosophies that exist between Samsung and Apple. The South Korean house has in fact standardized the functionality of its S Pen between smartphones and tablets, while Apple continues to not make its iPhones compatible with any version of Apple Pencil, which is still reserved exclusively for all iPads.

The integration of the S Pen on S22 Ultra is also linked to the first point of this comparison , or how Samsung manages to make the most of the presence of a large display, but it is not limited only to that. The S Pen, in fact, stops being a simple pointing device and becomes a real smartphone accessory , also considering all the capabilities it has enriched from the time of Note 9 to today.

Many may consider the integration of this accessory in a smartphone of the Galaxy S series superfluous , but when a top of the range is charged well over 1270 euros, it is pleasant to have a series of features in your hands that allow you to do something more with your device , even if it was not originally planned. For example, many will find great added value in the S Pen’s ability to act as a remote control to take photo shots , or the ability to create GIFs on the fly and to intervene more quickly on editing a photo.

Obviously we do not mention the classic notes and drawing functions of the S Pen; those are already the elements that were looking for those who pointed to the Note and not the Galaxy S, while all these accessory functions can be convenient even to those who are not a fan of the stylus.

Apple Pencil is still exclusive to iPad: it seems that Apple does not want to betray the words of Jobs at the presentation of the first iPhone

From this point of view, Samsung has done much better than Apple, not so much for the quality of the writing experience, but for not being ashamed of its accessory and having therefore tried to insert it in as many contexts as possible to make it useful even for those who do not draw. . Apple, on the other hand, almost seems to have to deal with the words of Jobs who in 2007 sanctioned the death of resistive touch screens and styluses. Only recently the Apple Pencil has begun to become more present also on the iPad, but we are still far from complete control of the operating system or its integration on the iPhone.

A Samsung flaw on this front? Not knowing how to tell enough about its own S Pen and all the features that make it interesting even for those who are not fans of the Note series.

SAMSUNG DEX: SMARTPHONE IS ALWAYS MORE VERSATILE

Then there is a last point that has played to Samsung’s advantage for a few generations now is the DeX suite . Also in this case, the discussion is the one made for the S Pen, that is, it falls within the perspective of those accessory functions that are not essential for everyday use, but which become an added value not just when you look at the completeness. of the package offered by a smartphone of this range.

Galaxy S22 Ultra does not betray expectations in this sense and offers – as was to be expected – the most complete and updated version of the desktop platform introduced on the S8. On the functionality side, we do not see any upheavals compared to what we have seen in the past, except for the fact that the suite is now accessible from Samsung’s most recent and advanced hardware platform.

DeX does not replace a PC , but it is a tool that can be particularly useful when you have an external screen and want to push the accelerator further on the topic of productivity , thanks to an interface that allows you to use your smartphone. – and all the files and apps inside it – like a real computer. In this respect, Apple does not provide any alternatives on the iPhone.

WAITING FOR PART 2

These are the main aspects in which, in our opinion, Samsung has managed to offer something more than Apple in several respects. Obviously these are not the only points in which the Seoul company has done well, but of those that – net of the gap between iOS and Android – are able to better represent what distinguishes the two different philosophies behind the companies . While waiting to tell you what are the aspects in which Apple is able to do better than Samsung, we invite you to tell us your experience in the comments!

