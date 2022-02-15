Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Two Special Editions Coming | Rumor

At least I’m on the way two limited editions of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: one in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the other with Mark & ​​Lona. If on these pages it is very likely that everyone knows the first brand, perhaps it is appropriate to specify that the second is a high-end fashion brand, founded in 2007 and which focuses on the luxury sportswear segment in particular inspired by golf, which it is particularly widespread in – coincidentally – South Korea and Japan. Some details of both editions have emerged on the Net very recently.

For both we have a promotional image of the package that illustrates the contents:

The Mercedes EQ Edition (name of the electric / electrified mobility initiative of the German company) is contained in a special, and bulky, purple box. Among the accessories you can see a case, a card holder, a key ring and others with the famous three-pointed star. The Mark & ​​Lona edition seems to arrive in a more compact package: here too we find a special cover, as well as a patch, a case with lanyard and a marker for the golf balls.

Unfortunately we have exactly zero information We do not know for example if the smartphones themselves will be customized in some way, for example with a special finish for the back cover or with exclusive startup backgrounds / animations – in short, the “standard treatment” for this type of operation. Also missing are details on the timing of the launch, the countries in which each edition will be available and the price. We look forward to developments, in short, and the suggestion if you are interested is to pass the time with our detailed review. We also leave you the video.

