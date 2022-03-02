Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Kaffir Proof

A few weeks have passed since the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top of the range of the Galaxy S22 family and the device called to succeed the historic and highly valued Galaxy Note, and as expected, we have already begun to receive the first evaluations by of its users. In the vast majority of cases, these opinions are based on normal use of the device, with the various peculiarities that the personal routine of each of these people may have and, of course, with the possible incidents that they may experience, and that de facto can happen to anyone.

For some time now, and in response to the fragility of the first smartphones that hit the market, their resistance tests began to become popular. Let’s remember that we talked about the transition from traditional phones, whose resistance was mythologized by the use of the Nokia 3310 and 3330 as hammers, to devices with much larger screens, with much more technology inside and, therefore, more in need of additional protections. Manufacturers focused on this point and, today, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great example of it.

As I said, at that time resistance tests began to become popular, to a point where they crossed the threshold of what we can consider normal, to become authentic torture, with an extra cruelty, to the devices. Such is the case of the video that JerryRigEverything dedicates to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a little over eight minutes that is not recommended for lovers of technology and, especially, of Samsung devices.

I don’t know how your body will have been after seeing that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, still unworn, subjected to that battery of tests, some particularly extreme. Me, and I’m from iPhone, I admit that for more than a moment I’ve felt like yelling at Jerry to stop, that the device hadn’t done anything wrong to him, and if this was the only way he knew to let his anger, it would surely be cheaper for him to go to therapy than to destroy top-of-the-range terminals.

Jokes aside, the extreme test carried out by Jerry does not reproduce actions that are going to be carried out regularly, but we can relate many of them, taken to the limit, with incidents that a smartphone like the Galaxy S22 Ultra can suffer. From the continuous rubbing of keys in a pocket to a cigarette accidentally resting on the screen for a few seconds (or even minutes). Dthe result of this test we can, therefore, draw very interesting conclusions.

And, as I already stated in the title of the news, after seeing the video it is indisputable that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra passes the extreme test with very, very good marks. It is true that some of the tests leave a stain on the device, but we must bear in mind that we are not talking about a rugged phone, and that except in the case of the merciless attack on the stylus, the rest of the actions have only had aesthetic consequences. but the Galaxy S22 Ultra has remained fully operational.

Would you buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra after checking its resistance in a test like this? How important is the durability of a smartphone?