Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now official: Technical specifications, availability and price

Samsung today presented the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family, which is made up, like last year, of three flagships: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The most powerful is Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the spiritual successor to the acclaimed Galaxy Note series.

Everything Samsung has announced today:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+: Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / S8 Ultra: Technical Specifications

We already know the prices and gifts of the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series in Spain

A stronger design with a different back

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra maintains a design similar to its predecessor, but instead of placing the rear cameras in a module that protrudes from the rear surface, Samsung has chosen to integrate the lenses directly on the rear glass of the phone.

The phone has been manufactured in Armor Aluminum, a very resistant aluminum variety. Both the front and back glass are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ the new version of Corning’s coating, which should keep the glass scratch-free.

The phone is available in colors Phantom White (White), Phantom Black (black), Green (green) and the new burgundy (Garnet).

Display: The most advanced panel in a Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8″ Edge panel with WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440, 515 dpi) and a maximum brightness of up to 1,750 nits.

The new phone offers a variable refresh rate that goes up to 120 Hz. As a novelty, the minimum refresh rate is reduced from 10 Hz (in the Galaxy S21 Ultra) to 1 Hz, which allows you to save more energy when viewing static content.

The screen analyzes the environment and automatically optimizes the viewing experience so you can see the details of photos and videos in any situation.

For example, to improve visibility in bright light situations, Samsung has added Vision Booster, that dynamically maps the ideal tone of an image by increasing color contrast. This way, the pixels look more vivid (less “watery”) when looking at the screen in direct sunlight.

The S Pen regains its place

Like last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, the new phone is compatible with the S Pen stylus, but, as a first for the Galaxy S series, it incorporates a compartment to store the S Pen.

Samsung has achieved reduce S Pen latency from 9 ms (on the Galaxy S21 Ultra) to just 2.8 ms, thus reducing any sensation of lag when writing or drawing. This has been made possible by improvements in Wacom hardware and an improved coordinate prediction system that looks ahead of your trace.

The S Pen allows you to write by hand with automatic handwriting recognition in 88 languages which represents an increase of 12 languages.

One of the most useful apps is Samsung Notes, which incorporates two new features: Quick Note and Collaboration View.

QuickNote allows you to attach or link content in a pop-up note when using apps such as Samsung Internet, Gallery or Messaging. Collaboration View sync a Galaxy S22 Ultra with a Galaxy Tab S8 so you can make adjustments on the phone (such as changing colors or choosing a brush type) and these are carried over to the tablet.

Performance: As powerful as the most

Inside the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we find a 4nm chip of which, as usual, Samsung does not indicate the name, although it is quite evident that we are facing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200depending on the region (in Spain, the Exynos 2200).

The new chip brings a Enhanced NPU, which is up to 2 times faster than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which improves photo and video capture.

In the connectivity section, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings improvements in performance and latency thanks to the support of WiFi 6 and 6E standards.

WiFi 6E makes use of the 6GHz band for higher performance, but it also consumes more power. Therefore, Samsung has incorporated a Smart software that puts Wi-Fi transmission to sleep when possible to reduce energy consumption, achieving savings of up to 30% in battery.

Battery: Fast charging is back

Although the hole for the S Pen takes up space inside the phone, Samsung has managed to incorporate a large 5,000 mAh battery which should guarantee good autonomy.

While the fast charge of the Galaxy S21 Ultra was stuck at 25W, the Galaxy S22 Ultra now offers fast charge at 45W, allowing the battery to be recharged up to 50 percent in less than 20 minutes. However, the charger is not included in the box.

Camera: Bet on night photography and video

In the photography and video section, Samsung has focused on making you capture the best photos and videos at the touch of a button.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporates four cameras: 108MP f/1.8 wide angle camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra wide angle camera, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera and 10MP f/4.9 10x telephoto camera.

Samsung has improved the main (wide-angle) camera sensor by incorporating 1.23 larger pixels than in the S21 Ultra. In addition, it includes refined HDR functions and the technology adaptivepixel, which combines the image captured using nona-binning (9 pixels in 1) with the original 108 MP image to improve quality.

The larger size of the sensor coupled with the capture of multiple exposures allow for better night photos. Samsung has incorporated a function of enhanced night photography which makes use of Artificial Intelligence to sharpen details and reduce noise.

The portrait mode It has become an essential mode of any phone and it has been another aspect that has been improved in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Stereo Depth Map uses a more sophisticated AI algorithm and machine learning for a soft-focus effect, with more natural portraits of people or pets, even separating individual strands of hair from the background.

Advanced users will appreciate the existence of Expert RAW an app that opens up new possibilities for capturing and editing photography, as it allows you to take and edit high-quality, high-dynamic-range photos in Multi Frame RAW format directly on your phone.

The new NPU accelerator allows the use of Artificial Intelligence to take videos at night with more details and less noise. Another novelty in video capture is Auto Framerate which adjusts the frame rate per second to optimize the image based on the light conditions around you.

Thanks to the system Super Steady System the Galaxy S22 Ultra can easily record moving scenes without the need for a tripod, whether you’re shooting on the run during the day or partying at night.

Finally, with the functionality of auto frame, the mobile can detect up to 10 people at a maximum distance of 5 meters away and the zoom will automatically change to keep people in the image, whether it is for a photo or a video. It is also possible to click on a particular person to keep them in the center.

One UI 4.1: Personalization and privacy control

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with OneUI 4.1 on Android 12 which, according to the company, has been designed to offer more customization options and privacy control.

Samsung offers tools for customize your home screen, icons, notifications, backgrounds and more. The color palette can suggest themes for menus and icons to match the background, and there are predefined themes to choose from. Samsung has also added a larger variety of emojis, GIFs, and stickers to the keyboard.

Another important aspect for Samsung is security, and One UI 4 brings a new privacy center that puts all the controls and settings in one place.

You can see which apps are allowed to access sensitive resources, such as camera and location, as well as easily revoke permissions. There’s also an indicator that lets you know if an app is using the camera or microphone with a dot in the status bar.

Samsung is open to working with the ecosystem and, in particular, has worked with Google so you can watch live videos with your friends or share the browser thanks to Google Duo.

He has also collaborated with microsoft to facilitate the use of the mobile from the PC and access the apps from the computer thanks to the function Link to Windows.

Price and availability

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will go on sale in Spain next February 25, in the Samsung online store, websites of official distributors, operators and in regular physical stores.

They will be available in the following colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

These are the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Spain:

Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB/128GB: €1,259

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB/256GB: €1,359

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB/512GB: €1,459

Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB/1TB: €1,659

Starting today, at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time, and until next February 25, users who wish to do so will be able to pre-purchase the new Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Tab S8 models., in the Samsung online store.

In fact, those who place these orders in advance will be able to accumulate 5% of the price of their Galaxy S22 and/or Galaxy Tab S8 model in Samsung Rewards points.

All pre-orders will also include a few Galaxy Buds Pro as a gift in the case of Galaxy S22 and a keyboard case with any model of Galaxy Tab S8.

With the Renewal Plan, those users who hand in their old device can enjoy an additional discount of up to €150 on the price of the new device.

Technical characteristics