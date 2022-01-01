Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Note: the new image confirms the hypothesis

In the past few hours, the high resolution images published by LetsGoDigital have reiterated the nature of S22 Ultra, but they were renderings that, although very accurate, did not come from Samsung. Evan Blass thought about the aesthetics of the top range to dispel any doubts, sharing what can be considered the first “official” image of the product – in the sense that it is created for marketing purposes by the manufacturer and then leaked. The one shown in the image is one of the five expected colors.