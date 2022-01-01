Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: First leaked press image (and brings S Pen)

Samsung is expected to officially introduce the Galaxy S22 series February 8, 2022, and that it goes on sale on February 18, 2022.

In recent weeks, we have witnessed a host of leaks, but few sources are as reliable as Evan Blass.

Now blass has shared a leaked press image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which confirms everything we had seen to date.

The Ultra model will have a distinctly different design compared to its two smaller siblings, the Galaxy S22 and S22 +, with significantly fewer rounded corners and a curved display.

Will also be the only new model in the S series with a compartment for the S Pen, so he will be the spiritual heir to the Galaxy Note family.

One highlight of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that it does not have a rear camera module, instead the lenses are directly on the surface of the phone.