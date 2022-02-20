Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera does not come out well stop in DXOMARK

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It is the latest flagship of the Korean brand, which stands out for being the most powerful of the Galaxy S22 family from a photography point of view.

The primary camera module uses a 108MP sensor, which in low light conditions combines nine pixels into one for a very large pixel size of 2.4μm. The main camera also features an Ultra-Low Reflection Nano Coating, designed to reduce lens flare.

There is also a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and two dedicated telephoto cameras: one with 3x magnification with a resolution of 10 MP and one with a 10x periscope type. In video mode, the S22 Ultra is capable of recording 8K video at 24 frames per second or 4K resolution files at up to 60fps.

Now the guys from DXOMARK have analyzed the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

With a overall score of 131 pointsthe Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains in the position number 13, tied with the OPPO Find X3 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+. The phone offers good overall performance, but falls short of the best in areas like texture/noise or night photography.

This is the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra according to DXOMark

According to DXOMARK, in the photo mode, the camera does it well, especially when it comes to color and exposure. Images display pleasing colors and a wide dynamic range. However, some luminance noise is often noticeable and the level of detail is not up to the best.

The analysis also indicates strong artifacts in all conditions, and ghosting can often be seen when capturing high-contrast scenes.

The ultra-wide camera produces similar results to the S21 Ultra in some respects, but has been improved in low-light conditions, thanks to more effective noise reduction.

When using tele zoom, lens exposure is accurate and white balance is neutral in bright light and indoors at all tele settings.

At close range, DXOMARK claims that the level of detail captured is a bit less, when compared to competitors like the Huawei P50 Pro or Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra, but at medium and long range, the S22 Ultra is on par, despite of some artifacts. At very long telephoto settings the S22 Ultra does well, thanks to its dedicated 10x camera.

At video mode, the S22 Ultra does well in bright light and in typical indoor conditions. In general, the camera exposes well and the dynamic range is impressive, especially in the highlights.

Skin tones, overall color, and white balance are all good, but tone mapping can result in too much saturation in some HDR scenes. Autofocus works quickly and smoothly, accurately tracking subjects in a video scene.

Video stabilization is generally effective when walking while recording, but the “jelly” effect can become noticeable when panning quickly.

Low-light videos leave some room for improvement. They noted some clipping in the shadows and a white balance adaptation that could be improved. There are also differences in sharpness between frames when walking in low light.



