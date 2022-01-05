Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: An Alleged Leaked Presentation Reveals Its Features

If all goes according to plan, in a few weeks we will meet the new flagships Samsung Galaxy S22.

Now a supposed filtration An internal presentation reveals most of the specs of the top model Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new high-end model will feature a 6.8 ″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen curved on the sides, with a QHD + resolution (3080 × 1440 pixels) and a circular cutout for the 40MP front camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

On the body of the phone there is a slot for the S Pen pointer since, like last year, the screen supports this device.

Inside it is the Exynos 2200 chip made in a 4nm process with at least one ARM Cortex-X2 core and AMD’s RDNA2-based GPU.

Accompanying this chip, we will find 8 or 12 GB of RAM Y 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage. We will also find a battery of 5,000 mAh which could support fast charging up to 45 miscellaneous.

Samsung will include a 108 MP main camera with Optical Stabilization (OIS) and a lens with f / 1.8 aperture and phase detection focus. It will have Gorilla Glass Victus coating and, according to the document, it will be a “Super clear lens”.

Next to this chamber, we find a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens with autofocus and aperture f / 2.2. Finally, it has two 10 MP telephoto cameras with optical stabilization that will offer 3x and 10x with apertures f / 2.4 and f / 4.9 respectively, so the phone will offer enormous zoom capabilities.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a more angular body than other models and will be available in black, white, green and maroon colors.

⚠ Warning: We must take this leak with caution, as some details do not add up. First of all, the font used in the document is Calibriwhile Samsung uses a different font for its marketing materials. On the other hand, it also doesn’t make sense for the main lens to have PD (phase detection) focus instead of the more advanced Dual Pixel that is present in the other lenses.