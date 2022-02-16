Samsung Galaxy S22: Snapdragon or Exynos depending on the region

Samsung today announced its new flagships Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22, which you can pre-order now.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series continues the company’s long tradition of changing the processor depending on the region.

Samsung has traditionally restricted Qualcomm-based models to the United States and its own South Korea. However, it seems that the company is going to change things this year.

As usual, North America Y South Korea will receive Samsung Galaxy S22 models with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. New this year, India, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates they will also receive Snapdragon devices.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 series phones that are marketed in Europe They will carry an Exynos 2200 chipset.

We will have to wait for the first comparisons to find out if there are important differences between the two chips, especially in the graphics section now that Samsung has teamed up with AMD for the GPU.