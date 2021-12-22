Samsung Galaxy S22: pre-order and availability dates revealed

The top-of-the-range Galaxy S22 will be among the first high-end smartphones to arrive on the market at the beginning of next year: according to previous rumors, the official launch should take place on February 8, 2022, while the start dates still remain to be determined. pre-orders and actual availability on the market.

The well-known leaker Jon Prosser in the past few hours he has also clarified these two aspects. Apparently it will not be necessary to wait long after the introduction of the new Samsung flagships, given that pre-orders will start the day after the presentation and that the availability is fixed by the end of the same month. More in detail: (presentation: February 8, 2022)

start of pre-orders: February 9, 2022

availability: February 25, 2022

Prosser specifies that the dates originally set have been postponed due to problems that have emerged in the supply chain by Samsung. It is a problem that in this historical moment affects both large and small companies (technological and otherwise) indiscriminately, causing hitches and delays both in the production phase and in that of deliveries.