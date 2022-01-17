Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, new renderings and some details. Exynos 2200 in the UK

Over the course of the weekend they emerged some new renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus thanks to Ishan Agarwal and colleagues from 91mobiles: they do not add much to what we already know – the style will be substantially similar to that of the regular S22, although obviously the dimensions will be a little larger, with triple rear “traffic light” camera very similar to that of the predecessor S21 Plus, while the the front part will be full screen with a hole in the central display to house the front camera. The images illustrate the variant with black back cover.
Finally, there is also time to talk a little about SoC: the source claims that in the UK the device will be sold with the Exynos 2200 chip, manufactured by Samsung itself, and not with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The UK does not it will be more part of the European Union but it is still in Europe, which concretizes the possibility that, as usual, the variant with a Samsung chip will also arrive here. As we know, that of this year’s top-of-the-range Samsung chip is turning out to be a bit of a “saga”: the company planned to present it last week, and instead changed its mind at the latest, canceling the event and declaring that he would have made it official in conjunction with the S22s themselves. Predictably, doubts have spread about the actual quality of the chip, also in light of the indiscretion, even this one just a few days ago, according to which S22 Ultra will be available worldwide only with Snapdragon.
The wait for the chip is very high because in recent years the Exynos have always been a step (or two) behind their direct Snapdragon counterparts, but the first rumors of the past months indicated that the situation would change this year – thanks also. at the GPU developed together with AMD and based on the RDNA2 architecture, the same as the latest generation Radeons. In any case, we summarize below the updated technical data sheet of S22 Plus. We put the new details below in bold, and in brackets any previously known values.
- Display: 6.55 “FHD + 2340×1080 pixel Dynamic AMOLED 2X, peak brightness 1,750 nits
- Dimensions and weight: 75.83 x 7.65 x 157.43 mm – 195 g
- SoC: Exynos 2200 (but there will also be a Snapdragon version)
- Memory: 8 / GB of RAM – 128 GB internal
- Battery: 4500 (4370) mAh charging 45 (25) watts – wireless charging, reverse charging
- Cameras:
- Main ： 50MP 1 / 1.57 1um F1.8
- Telephoto lens ： 10MP 3X 1 / 3.94 1um F2.4
- Ultra wide ： 12MP 1 / 2.55 “1.4um F2.2
- Front ： 10MP 1 / 3.24 “1.22um F2.2
- Colors: Pink Gold / Green / Black / White