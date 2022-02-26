Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus cambia pelle: super display e qualche pecca | Recensione

Every year history repeats itself and one wonders how Samsung can improve its Galaxy Sxx Plus, a model that I have always loved in the family because it is more balanced between raw power and autonomy. If we look at the Galaxy S22 Plus then it is obvious that in this generation something has moved and we have thus arrived at a smartphone slightly different from the previous one, both in the lines and in the form factor.

However, no one expects a distortion compared to last year’s model: the old vices have remained, the performances are always excellent and it is difficult to notice clear steps forward in this area. The size of the battery is reduced, and this intrigues, but the System-on-Chip and its production process changes, which should favor general efficiency.

The display amazes, with Samsung continuing to outdo itself with each round and keeping the best technological solutions for itself. There is a lot of meat on the fire and it is time to tell you everything in this review.

LINES AND DESIGN

DISPLAY

PERFORMANCE

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

AUDIO AND RECEPTION

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

PHOTO AND VIDEO

CONCLUSIONS

STRAIGHT LINES AND ATTRACTIVE DESIGN

One thing is certain: Galaxy S22 Plus (but also the smaller S22) is beautiful, modern and already becomes a reference point for the whole sector at the beginning of the year. I’m certainly not discussing colors or other subjective elements, I rather look at the main elements that distinguish it.

Samsung managed to fit a 6.6-inch flat in just 157.4 millimeters in height : record! For comparison, you just need to know that the previous Galaxy S21 + model (which has a 6.7 “) is 161.4 mm high and an Oppo Reno 6 Pro reaches 160.8 mm despite having a 6.55” panel. . Compared to last year , the form factor has changed and I like it: it has in fact gone from a 20: 9 to a 19.3: 9, wider and easier to manage in the hand. Reduced the “remote control” effect, straighter lines were chosen for the metal frame (Armor Aluminum), so much so that it closely resembles the Cupertino counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

6.1 pollici – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

6.6 pollici – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 pollici – 3080×1440 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Frames reduced to the bone and refined materials, especially for the opaque glass back cover that does not retain fingerprints in the least and maintains an excellent grip. In this regard, significant steps forward have been made and the pleasure of holding a modern smartphone like this S22 + is not a small one, it’s just a pity that you often end up protecting them with bulky covers. Unavoidable solution despite protecting both sides there is the Gorilla Glass Victus +, the latest arrival in order of time and perhaps also the safest, although no one is yet capable of withstanding the most violent shocks.

The module of the three cameras, in glass , is also beautiful, which makes a necessity a distinctive aesthetic element and at the same time functional: it is in fact flat, not protruding and allows the smartphone not to dance on a plane.

DISPLAY SUPERLATIVO

It would be an understatement to say that the Galaxy S22 + is only brighter than its predecessor; in addition to the boost that can also be unlocked from the settings via the “extra brightness” item (selectable only when you deactivate the adaptive one) I noticed even fewer reflections outside than the Galaxy S21 +. The yield is truly exceptional even under sunlight , you will be amazed at the level reached and in comparison with the past models of the same Korean house (although already excellent).

This is one of the few real advantages that the Plus has when placed alongside its smaller brother Galaxy S22, as well as clearly the diagonal of the panel which for the latter stops at 6.1 inches.

On the other hand there are obviously the consumptions that I imagine considerable when the declared peak of 1,750 nits is reached , and then there is the LTPO issue. In reality, the panel is an LTPS that does not drop below 24Hz, or so it appears by activating the dedicated option in the “Developer options”. Naturally, consumption increases.

Always on particularly bright, clearly visible even at difficult angles and consumption of this function which has been reduced a lot compared to the past. Too bad that the resolution is “only” FHD + and the QHD + is the prerogative of the Ultra model.

PERFORMANCE WITHOUT COMPROMISE

It is certainly the fastest Samsung Galaxy I have ever used in my life, a lightning bolt capable of switching from one application to another in no time and guaranteeing the fluidity that only a top of the range with a capital “T” is able to provide. A lot of RAM memory available and a value that has now become indicative: they are in fact 8GB of RAM and then there is RAM Plus that allows you to further expand it by increasing another 2, 4, 6 or 8GB. As fast as these internal UFS 3.1s are, I personally prefer to use actual RAM.

Fluid animations, zero lag and One UI 4.1 which once again proves to be one of the best software customizations for smartphones: complete, customizable, elegant and discreet. There is of course the fingerprint reader under the display, fast and precise, as well as face recognition for unlocking. Here, the latter, although it seemed slightly slower than the direct competition, manages to unlock the device in a few moments.

To underline the optimization made for some social platforms such as Duo and Instagram. With the first we have support for video calls in high resolution (1080p) and Live Sharing which allows you to share content with chat members. For the Zuckerberg platform instead comes the support for the different cameras, you can in fact switch from the wide angle to the main with a simple pinch-out. A praise then to Samsung which has expanded the support of its top of the range to 4 major updates, which means a lot of support for the next few years.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

SoC: Exynos 2200 octa-core a 4nm con tre cluster (1 core Cortex-X2, 3 core Arm Cortex-A710 e 4 core Arm Cortex A510)

Display: Dynamic Amoled 2X LTPS da 6,6″ FHD+ (2340×1080 pixel) in 19,3:9 con refresh rate da 48 a 120Hz, 1750nits (max)

Memory: RAM 8GB Internal 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

Connettività: 5G, LTE, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Battery: 4,500 mAh and charging up to 45 watts, 15W wireless, wireless PowerShare

Cameras: Main ： 50MP 1 / 1.57 1um F1.8 Telephoto lens ： 3X 10MP 1 / 3.94 1um F2.4 Ultra wide：12MP 1/2.55″ 1.4um F2.2, FOV 120° Frontale：10MP 1/3.24″ 1.22um F2.2

Dimensions and weight: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm – 196g

Colori: Pink Gold/Green/Black/White

Other: IP68 certification, DeX

However, he showed some limitations with the new AMD GPU, a chip that theoretically ” promises to set new standards in the field of mobile gaming ” and currently suffers from some lack of support and software optimizations. An example? Just try to play CoD Mobile and note that the only selectable graphics settings are those in “Low quality”, even if we were in the presence of a cheap model. Others have pointed out problems in the management of shadows on Fortnite, with rendering in breakdowns with both SD and HD textures.

I certainly do not despair, I guess they are those flaws of youth that the parent company will soon undertake to fix and improve, thus finding a way to express to the maximum the capabilities of this new Xclipse 920 chip (with RDNA 2 technology). At the moment we have to wait.

It is good that Samsung continues its focus on security with another function that adds value to the system: the Blockchain Keystore. In fact, within the “security” category, this area allows you to store private keys in a protected and inviolable area, allows you to confirm transactions with private keys and thus protect your virtual assets.

AUDIO AND RECEPTION

It is of course a 5G dual-SIM smartphone, so we can choose to use two nano SIMs or a SIM and an eSIM at the same time, as in past generations. Reception in all cases seemed excellent to me, thanks also to the latest integrated modem which, in addition to support for fifth generation networks, manages thanks to the E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) mode to combine the 4G LTE and 5G NR signals , ideally touching 10Gbps in download.

Double speaker and powerful audio, of the highest level even at maximum decibels. There is the Dolby Atmos option, which makes everything even more enveloping, and a sound that seems even more powerful from the upper speaker, the one that coincides with the capsule.

You choose the Plus because you are unsure of the capabilities of the base model, at least this has been the scenario for some years now when it comes to the Galaxy Sxx and history does not seem to change. Between the three models in the family he always seems to be the right middle ground, even on the autonomy front: it is true that the Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a greater capacity (5,000mAh), but it is equally true that we have other factors at stake and the result. final doesn’t change that much.

This year, the design, the lines and the thickness were preferred, passing from the 7.8 mm of last year to the 7.6 mm of this generation, a thin effect that takes away even a few milliamper hours: from the 4,800mAh of the S21 + to the 4,500mAh of S22 +. It doesn’t change who knows what, mind you, but no one expects the particular changes compared to last year, that’s all. Which means you can safely rely on your smartphone and stress it as much as you need without the constant anxiety of the battery level.

We could perhaps even breathe a sigh of relief if we think that the charging speed has finally been raised to 45W for this model, just a pity that you have to buy the adapter separately and spend an additional 49.90 euros (or half if you buy it. smartphone on the official Samsung website). Certainly not trifles when it comes to a smartphone worth over a thousand euros. And then the 45W are below the average of the top of the Android range , with direct competition now aiming to exceed even the real 100W this year. Translated we have to settle for lower charging speeds, both with cable and wireless, where the limit is still that of 15W.

Samsung has motivated for years the reduced speed of recharging in order to protect the batteries, but now this “excuse” no longer holds up and the Korean giant (as well as Apple) should invest and change its approach; the competitors are now far ahead. I understand the ecological and economic choice of not supplying the adapter in the package, but for me it would be more appropriate to propose a double package and offer the accessory for free to those who need it.

PHOTO AND VIDEO

Those who want the best must focus on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least if we talk about Samsung. Which certainly does not mean making particular compromises with this S22 Plus but there are a couple of flaws, despite the yield is very high.

Compared to last year, the main camera changes, I would also say “finally”. We thus pass from the 12MP of the previous generations to the current 50MP, an image sensor (ISOCELL GN5 from 1 / 1.57 “) with an aperture of f / 1.8 which is able to guarantee excellent results in all conditions. High quality optics, precise autofocus and fast, lots of details and night mode that works better and better.

The wide angle is a bit disappointing , not so much for the quality itself as for the desire to see something new and updated compared to the past. On this, however, Samsung has been conservative and has thus maintained the same 12MP image sensor which certainly cannot compete with the best “wide” on the market. However, more than good yield, in line with last year. Too bad that autofocus is missing.

The tele, on the other hand, is definitely improved, a 10MP f / 2.4 with real 3x optical zoom that now allows you to go further without losing many details. I also appreciated it in low light conditions, with little background noise and the possibility of taking portraits even with this one (and with the main one). Here is an example:

Virtually unchanged the 10MP front, capable of taking excellent selfies and reproducing the correct skin tone even in high brightness conditions. It works well in HDR but does not reach the level of the excellent 40MP image sensor that integrates the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Separate chapter for videos, now reached a very high level also in terms of stabilization. As in the past, you can go up to 8K resolution at 24fps, even with a decent focus, but the maximum is naturally obtained with the main one in 4K at 60fps. The only smudge is the background noise when the ambient light decreases, I noticed that in certain situations it is more visible than I thought.

CONCLUSIONS

Samsung has evidently worked well in the conception of this new generation, I speak in more general terms because many (not all) of the good things highlighted in this review can be found on the Galaxy S22 and S22 +, keeping for a moment out of the S22 Ultra speech that we let’s consider a “Galaxy Note” belonging to another category. On this model we have the great advantage of a larger display at the top of the mobile sector, very narrow bezels, quality materials and an adequate battery for the equipment.

For these reasons it is the “Galaxy S22” that I would choose between the two , even if the cost is higher. I do not contemplate certain compromises such as autonomy if you spend large amounts. However, it remains a positioning that I consider a bit forced, I am thinking specifically of the little differentiation made between S22 and S22 + which leaves an evident groove between them and the progenitor S22 Ultra. The Plus arrives in Italy starting from 1079 euros and for this figure I would expect the best possible equipment: main, ultra wide-angle and front camera at the top as on Ultra, for example.

In short, I would have preferred an S22 + closer to the older brother than to the younger one, because many will aspire to the maximum possible with Samsung who, perhaps, will not necessarily want the size, weight and S Pen that the Ultra carries with it. . This evaluation certainly does not detract from the Galaxy S22 + which has proven what it takes to be one of the best smartphones on the square, but for “THE” best intercom next door.

PROS AND CONS

EXTREMELY BRIGHT DISPLAY

4 MAJOR UPDATE SUPPORT

GENERAL PERFORMANCE

OPTIMIZED FOR INSTAGRAM

SLOW CHARGING COMPARED TO THE COMPETITION WIDE CAMERA WITHOUT AUTOFOCUS (AND NOT AT THE TOP) THE GPU IS NOT EXPLOITED TO DUTY

FINAL VOTE 8.2