Samsung Galaxy S22+: Its design and technical specifications have been leaked

Samsung is preparing to launch its new family of flagships, Samsung Galaxy S22.

It will consist of three devices: the basic Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Until now, many leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S22 lineup have surfaced on the internet, and today, 91mobiles bring the Official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ along with the main specifications.

The device will feature a selfie camera in a single central hole and very narrow symmetrical bezels around the screen. The power button and volume up and down buttons are on the right side of the device.

The device appears to have a metal chassis and on the rear it will feature a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash located to the right of the vertical camera module. We can also see the Samsung logo at the bottom of the back of the device.

According ishan agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will launch in the UK with the processor Exynos 2200.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S22 + will have a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits and an adaptive refresh rate

The 50MP wide-angle (main) camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature Adaptive Pixel technology, which offers two modes for capturing photos: 108MP (remosaic mode) and 12MP (9:1 pixel binning). Photos will be captured in 12-bit.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will weigh 167 grams, but the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be slightly heavier at 195 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the heaviest of the three at 228 grams.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C charging port.