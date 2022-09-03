Samsung Galaxy S22, important news in distribution for the camera

- Advertisement -

Samsung has started distributing a significant upgrade for the of its top-of-the-range smartphones galaxy-s23-ultra-should-keep-galaxy-s22-ultra-camera-design/">Galaxy S22, packed with new features and improvements. The original post of the company, published on the official South Korean website, did not clarify the methods in detail, but we can confirm that the news are already in circulation (also in Italy) thanks to the OTA containing the patches of August 2022.

Hyperlapse also for telephoto . Until now it has been possible to use the video recording mode only with the main wide angle and the secondary ultra wide angle, with the new update it will also be possible to use the 3X zoom (photo 1 below).

. Until now it has been possible to use the video recording mode only with the main wide angle and the secondary ultra wide angle, with the new update it will also be possible to use the 3X zoom (photo 1 below). More comfortable QR scanner . The area to frame the code will be larger (it will occupy practically the entire screen, at least in width) and tap-to-scan will be supported if the software fails to detect a QR automatically. The bug that prevented closing the popup with the QR content has also been solved: at present you have to follow the link or completely close the camera app (photos 2 and 3).

. The area to frame the code will be larger (it will occupy practically the entire screen, at least in width) and tap-to-scan will be supported if the software fails to detect a QR automatically. The bug that prevented closing the popup with the QR content has also been solved: at present you have to follow the link or completely close the camera app (photos 2 and 3). Processing algorithm improvements picture for: HDR Chromatic fidelity

picture for: Reduction of memory used and AI improvements for: Photo Video Night mode

for: Improvement in stabilization

At the same time, Samsung announced that there is another news coming, albeit later in time: the Astro Hyperlapse, which will allow you to take artistic and special photos of the night sky. We don’t have a precise timing.

- Advertisement -

The update, as we said, will be distributed to all three main models of the family: S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. Samsung did not say exactly when the roll-out will begin, but it was presented as an “August update” so we doubt there will be much to wait. It is safe to assume that it will happen, as usual, via a new version of the camera app. Hyperlapse 3X and QR improvements will also arrive on the S21 of the previous generation, while everything else will be the prerogative of the S22.

THE NEWS ARE ALREADY IN DISTRIBUTION11: 20

Samsung’s original post did not specify it particularly clearly, but we can directly confirm that the camera improvements are included in the latest OTA that updates security patches in August 2022, which has already been distributed for a few weeks and is coming right in these. days in Italy. The build codes for Italy are S901BXXU2AVH9 and S901BXXM2AVHB, as shown in the screenshots below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available online from eBay at 664 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available online from eBay at 819 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available online from eBay at 899 euros.

- Advertisement -

Available on: Galaxy S22 for 665 euros, Galaxy S22 Plus for 820 euros and Galaxy S22 Ultra for 900 euros. (Update of 29 August 2022, 10:32 am)