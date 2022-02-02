Samsung Galaxy S22: here are the real photos of the official covers and the confirmations of the names

The launch of the Galaxy S22 series is now around the corner – the event is expected on February 9 – and the river of leaks that is concerning the next top of the Samsung range does not seem to stop. The weekend gave us a substantial preview of what appears to be the material of the presentation that the Seoul house will hold in the coming days, while today it is Sammobile to offer us the first live shots of some of the S22 accessories.
Let’s talk about the official covers dedicated to the whole range, so we find one for S22 Ultra – whose name now seems more than confirmed -, one for the Plus variant and also one meant for the basic model of the S22 series. For the last two models the new leather cover was shown in the two colors green and black. The design of the covers confirms every single aesthetic detail that has emerged so far, showing us two basically identical smartphones which differ only in size.
You must log in to post a comment.