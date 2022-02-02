Samsung Galaxy S22: here are the real photos of the official covers and the confirmations of the names

The launch of the Galaxy S22 series is now around the corner – the event is expected on February 9 – and the river of leaks that is concerning the next top of the Samsung range does not seem to stop. The weekend gave us a substantial preview of what appears to be the material of the presentation that the Seoul house will hold in the coming days, while today it is Sammobile to offer us the first live shots of some of the S22 accessories.

Let’s talk about the official covers dedicated to the whole range, so we find one for S22 Ultra – whose name now seems more than confirmed -, one for the Plus variant and also one meant for the basic model of the S22 series. For the last two models the new leather cover was shown in the two colors green and black. The design of the covers confirms every single aesthetic detail that has emerged so far, showing us two basically identical smartphones which differ only in size.

The cover of S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is the new version of the now classic Clear View Cover which this time adopts a small one transparent window located in the upper right corner . Recall that the Galaxy S21 Ultra adopted a completely different design, as the transparent part that allowed you to view notifications, calls and anything else was a strip that ran all over the right side of the smartphone.

For this type of accessory, Samsung has always adopted a different design from generation to generation, but the basic functionality remains the same. Also in this case we are talking about a cover that completely wraps the smartphone and this allows us to confirm the presence of the hole dedicated to the S Pen at the bottom an element also highlighted by the instruction manual included in the package.

In short, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the true heir to the Note series and this first sighting of the official accessories allows us to confirm that it will not adopt any element in its name to recall the now defunct series of phablet with the stylus. Despite this, the features of the Note are all there and the spirit of this range will continue to live in the S22 Ultra, at least throughout 2022.