Samsung Galaxy S22 hacked twice through primary breach

Some primary flaws, which should be resolved before the launch of smartphones, end up passing and remaining even in more advanced cell phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22. Because it was precisely this vulnerability that a team of “good hackers” managed to use to invade Samsung’s top-of-the-line cell phone during an event.

This is the Pwn2Ownm competition that takes place in Toronto, Canada, in which two teams managed to take advantage of separate phone instabilities. The idea is to exploit these “zero-day” flaws, as they are dubbed, not only in smartphones, but also in home automation hubs, printers, wireless routers, network-attached storage and smart speakers.