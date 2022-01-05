Samsung Galaxy S22: first price rumors

There is about a month left until the presentation of the new top range Samsung line: the launch date – for the moment still unofficial – is set for 8 February next, in the meantime interesting rumors continue to emerge on the net. In the past few hours SnoopyTech, the leaker who provided, among other things, the details on memory configurations and colors, and shared the first information on the alleged prices of the three models that make up the S22 range. A necessary premise: the details shown below can provide a rough indication of the figures requested which, however, could undergo variations in individual markets.
- Galaxy S22:
- 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, 912 euros
- 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage, 963 euros
- Galaxy S22 +:
- 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, 1,119 euros
- 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage, 1,170 euros
- Galaxy S22 Ultra:
- 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, 1,300 euros
- 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage, 1,430 euros
- 12GB * of RAM + 512GB of storage, 1544 euros
Net of the aforementioned variations, and always considering the fact that this is unofficial information, we can begin to draw a first parallel with the prices of the previous S21 range. In general, the price bar would rise for all the new models in the line: it goes from about 30 euros more for the basic S22 to about 85 euros more than the more equipped Ultra (note that the source does not confirm for the moment the variant with 1TB of storage). It is also true that never as this year comparing the S Ultra models can be misleading since, beyond the name, the new S22 Ultra will be a Note in substance. This generally entails higher costs attributable to the S Pen.
* note: it cannot be excluded that it may be an incorrect indication provided by the source and that the exact quantity is equal to 16GB