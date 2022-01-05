Samsung Galaxy S22: first price rumors

Net of the aforementioned variations, and always considering the fact that this is unofficial information, we can begin to draw a first parallel with the prices of the previous S21 range. In general, the price bar would rise for all the new models in the line: it goes from about 30 euros more for the basic S22 to about 85 euros more than the more equipped Ultra (note that the source does not confirm for the moment the variant with 1TB of storage). It is also true that never as this year comparing the S Ultra models can be misleading since, beyond the name, the new S22 Ultra will be a Note in substance. This generally entails higher costs attributable to the S Pen.