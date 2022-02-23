Tech NewsMobile

Samsung Galaxy S22: Fast charging at 45W hardly improves on 25W

By: Abraham

One of the novelties of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is its fast charging capacity at 45Wwhich represents a significant increase compared to the 25W of the previous generation.

However, an analysis of the charging speeds of the Galaxy S22 series carried out by GSMArena suggests that charging at 45W does not really provide a benefit compared to less powerful adapters.

the boys from GSMArena have taken a close look at charging the Galaxy S22 series and found some pretty amazing results: the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra do not get a significant benefit from charging at 45W.

The following table shows the charge level reached after 30 minutes of charging:

Charge level after 30 minutes 25W charger 45W charger
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 62% 64%
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 61% 60%

 

If we look at the total charging time, there is also practically no difference between using one charger or another.

Total charging time 25W charger 45W charger
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 62 minutes 61 minutes
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 64 minutes 59 minutes

 

So even though Samsung claims these phones can charge at 45W, there is no significant impact on charging speed compared to 25W, even when the battery is low.

In this analysis, real measurements of the power levels that reach the phone are missing, to check if they are really charging at 45W.


Abraham

