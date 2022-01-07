Samsung Galaxy S22, ever brighter displays: record for Ultra and Plus

1,750 nit: this is the value of peak brightness, definitely impressive, of the display of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (or S22 Note?) and S22 Plus (or S22 Pro?). The data was unearthed in the past few hours, and comes from what appears to be one of the many certifications to which the devices are subjected before launch. The maximum brightness under normal conditions should instead be 1,500 nits, which is the peak brightness of the current S21 Ultra (the S21 Plus stop at 1,300). In short, a nice leap forward for both devices, especially for the Plus.
It is generally worth mentioning that with peak brightness we mean that achieved in automatic mode in situations of very intense or exaggerated ambient lighting – for example a very sunny day. The “standard” brightness instead indicates when you manually move the brightness slider all the way to the right. In practice, in automatic mode there is a bit of “boost” which is reserved for extreme conditions, and which cannot be reached by moving the slider.
With AMOLED panels, peak brightness is a bit ambiguous, because the fewer pixels lit the higher the brightness. The documentation, in fact, specifies that this value is reached with a “white window” of 1%. This means: a box of white pixels with an area equal to 1% of the total in an otherwise completely black image. It should be noted that 1% white widow is a standard way of measuring the peak brightness of a display, adopted by most manufacturers.
According to the source’s estimates, a display with a declared peak brightness of 1,300 nits (like that of the S22, in fact) could only reach 700 nits (and barely reach 400 nits in manual mode) in tests where a ‘full screen white image.
For the rest, the documentation confirms another very important detail, namely a very high chromatic fidelity, since the panel covers exactly 100% of the DCI-P3 color space which is the standard for evaluating HDR displays. Finally, the contrast is 3,000,000: 1 (again in the case of a 1% white widow).