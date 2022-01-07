Samsung Galaxy S22, ever brighter displays: record for Ultra and Plus

Similar rumors had been running around for some time – effectively SamMobile he had talked about 1,750 nits even before Christmas – but one more confirmation is always handy. All time SamMobile he had said, in the same place, that S22 smooth would instead reach 1,000 (manual) and 1,300 (peak) nits.

It is generally worth mentioning that with peak brightness we mean that achieved in automatic mode in situations of very intense or exaggerated ambient lighting – for example a very sunny day. The “standard” brightness instead indicates when you manually move the brightness slider all the way to the right. In practice, in automatic mode there is a bit of “boost” which is reserved for extreme conditions, and which cannot be reached by moving the slider.

With AMOLED panels, peak brightness is a bit ambiguous, because the fewer pixels lit the higher the brightness. The documentation, in fact, specifies that this value is reached with a “white window” of 1%. This means: a box of white pixels with an area equal to 1% of the total in an otherwise completely black image. It should be noted that 1% white widow is a standard way of measuring the peak brightness of a display, adopted by most manufacturers.

According to the source’s estimates, a display with a declared peak brightness of 1,300 nits (like that of the S22, in fact) could only reach 700 nits (and barely reach 400 nits in manual mode) in tests where a ‘full screen white image.

For the rest, the documentation confirms another very important detail, namely a very high chromatic fidelity, since the panel covers exactly 100% of the DCI-P3 color space which is the standard for evaluating HDR displays. Finally, the contrast is 3,000,000: 1 (again in the case of a 1% white widow).