Samsung Galaxy S22: color and storage options

We have little to know about the Galaxy S22, Samsung’s next top of the range in smartphones that will be presented at the beginning of February 2022. We have already offered you a lot of leaks that have been published on the Internet and now we have more, with the storage options, the color finishes, and an official tapestry that looks great in these renders.

The Galaxy S22 is expected do not vary significantly in design versus the S21. The renders have confirmed a rectangular format with rounded edges, the same cut for the rear camera design and the front camera with the “Infinity-O” perforation, which would rule out the under-screen camera that would have to wait.

It will be marketed in three different versions, base, Plus and Ultra (also known as the Note once Samsung incorporated features of the Galaxy Note such as support for stylus pens and a size close to small tablets) with the well-known OLED screens and refresh rates of 120 Hz. As for cameras, it is talks about a new 50MP RGBW sensor, which together with new image enhancement technologies and AI processing would help achieve better performance especially in low light environments.

Where great ones are expected news will be in the internal hardware if the new Exynos 2200 SoCs are confirmed, which will highlight a Radeon GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture and customized by AMD under an agreement with Samsung and that should represent a great advance in performance of Samsung’s own SoCs. What is not clear is the regions where it will be sold, since Samsung will continue to combine it with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, which in this case would be the new Gen 8.

Samsung Galaxy S22: colors and storage

According to the latest leaks, the terminals would be distributed with the following RAM, storage and color options:

Samsung Galaxy S22

8 GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

128GB or 256GB internal storage

Colors: rose gold, green, black and white

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

8 GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

128GB or 256GB internal storage

Colors: rose gold, green, black and white

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

12/16 GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options

Colors: dark red, black and white

Samsung will improve the charging of the 5,000 mAh batteries that it will mount in the new S series, with fast and wireless charging, in addition to stereo speakers and water resistance. They will pre-install Android 12 with the latest version of the One UI 4 custom interface and unofficial prices that will increase slightly over S21: $ 849, $ 1,049 and $ 1,299, respectively for the three versions.