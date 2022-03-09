Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra disassembled by iFixit: only 3 points out of 10

We now know how to disassemble the Samsung Galaxy S22, thanks to the videos published in recent weeks by the PBKreviews channel, but other rumors are also worth listening to, especially if they are authoritative like iFixit. The standard bearers of right to repair have brought together in a single video the teardown of the standard S22 and the S22 Ultra. It lacks the S22 Plus appeal, but it can be argued that it doesn’t make much sense – it’s basically identical to the S22, just a little bit bigger.

Unfortunately the back of the latter, made of curved glass, does not survive the opening operations; Samsung appears to remain faithful to the use of very resistant adhesives that require large amounts of heat to yield, even if there are indications of improvement, albeit marginal, compared to those used in the past. And the tabs to remove the battery are still missing.

All in all, the repairability score is only 3 out of 10. While all screws have the same size and a standard cross head, there are multiple downsides:

Replacing the battery, a component inevitably subject to degradation in a relatively short time, is too difficult a process and forces you to fight against very strong adhesive.

The device is not designed to give priority to screen replacement, one of the most common repairs.

No official repair manual available for free download.

