Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are now official: Technical specifications, availability and price

Samsung today presented the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family which, like last year, is made up of three flagships: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is especially meant for lovers of the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ offer interesting improvements for any user.

Everything Samsung has announced today:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+: Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / S8 Ultra: Technical Specifications

We already know the prices and gifts of the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series in Spain

Design: Stronger and more durable

The new phones maintain the design legacy of the Galaxy S21, with a front that exhibits a completely flat screen and a fairly slim side profile.

For the first time in the Galaxy S series, the new devices are made in reinforced aluminum Armor Aluminum which makes them more resistant.

In addition, the new Galaxy S22 and S22 + have the new protection Gorilla Glass Victus+ from Corning, protecting the glass from both the front and back.

Samsung describes the colors the Galaxy S22 is available in as “simple but refined.” The new phones are available in colors Phantom White (White), Phantom Black (pure black), Green (green) and Pink Gold (pink gold).

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ offer similar colors on the rear camera module and on the body, in order to unify the appearance of the rear.

Screen: Nobody shades this panel

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have 6.1″ and 6.6″ screens respectively, in both cases with Full HD+ resolution.

The screen of the new Galaxy S22 analyzes the environment and automatically optimizes the viewing experience so you can see the details of photos and videos in any situation.

To improve visibility in bright situations, Samsung has added Vision Booster, that dynamically maps the ideal tone of an image by increasing color contrast. This way, the pixels look more vivid (less “watery”) when looking at the screen in direct sunlight.

The Galaxy S22+, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, reaches 1,750 nits, so it has the brightest screen ever seen on a Galaxy mobile. In the case of the Galaxy S22, Samsung has not indicated the maximum brightness of this panel.

The screen offers smooth viewing thanks to a variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz, which can be reduced to 10 Hz in case of viewing static content to save battery. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can go a step further by reducing the rate to just 1 Hz.

Performance: The best power and connectivity

Inside the Galaxy S22 and S22+, we find a 4nm chip which, as usual, Samsung does not indicate the name. Without a doubt, we are faced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200depending on the region (in Spain, the Exynos 2200).

The new chip brings a Enhanced NPU, which is up to 2 times faster than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which improves photo and video capture.

In the connectivity section, the new phones bring improvements in performance and latency thanks to the support of WiFi 6 and 6E standards (the latter only available on the Galaxy S22+).

WiFi 6E makes use of the 6GHz band for higher performance, but it also consumes more power. Therefore, Samsung has incorporated a Smart software that puts Wi-Fi transmission to sleep when possible to reduce energy consumption, achieving savings of up to 30% in battery.

Battery: Fast charge up to 45W

Samsung has incorporated a battery of 3,700mAh in the Galaxy S22, while the larger Galaxy S22+ fits a battery of 4,500mAh.

While the fast charging of the Galaxy S21 series was stuck at 25W, the Galaxy S22+ now offers fast charge at 45W. The Galaxy S22, however, is limited to 25W fast charging.

One UI 4.1: Personalization and privacy control

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ arrive with OneUI 4.1 on Android 12 which, according to the company, has been designed to offer more customization options and privacy control.

Samsung offers tools for customize your home screen, icons, notifications, backgrounds and more. The color palette can suggest themes for menus and icons to match the background, and there are predefined themes to choose from. Samsung has also added a larger variety of emojis, GIFs, and stickers to the keyboard.

Another important aspect for Samsung is security, and One UI 4 brings a new privacy center that puts all the controls and settings in one place.

You can see which apps are allowed to access sensitive resources, such as camera and location, as well as easily revoke permissions. There’s also an indicator that lets you know if an app is using the camera or microphone with a dot in the status bar.

Samsung is open to working with the ecosystem and, in particular, has worked with Google so that you can watch live videos with your friends or share the browser thanks to Google Duo.

It has also collaborated with Microsoft to facilitate the use of the mobile from the PC and access the apps from the computer thanks to the function Link to Windows.

cameras

Both smartphones feature a 50MP (f/1.8) wide-angle (main) camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto camera.

The front camera has a resolution of 10MP and aperture f/2.2.

Price and availability

The Galaxy S22 5G and Galaxy S22+ 5G models will arrive in Spain next March 11th, in the following colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold; and in 128 and 256 GB models with 8 GB of RAM.

These are the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ in Spain:

Galaxy S22 8GB/128GB: €859

Galaxy S22 8GB/256GB: €909

Galaxy S22+ 8GB/128GB: one.€059

Galaxy S22+ 8GB/256GB: €1,109

Starting today, at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time, and until next February 25, users who wish to do so will be able to pre-purchase the new Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Tab S8 models., in the Samsung online store.

In fact, those who place these orders in advance will be able to accumulate 5% of the price of their Galaxy S22 and/or Galaxy Tab S8 model in Samsung Rewards points.

All pre-orders will also include a few Galaxy Buds Pro as a gift in the case of Galaxy S22 and a keyboard case with any model of Galaxy Tab S8.

With the Renewal Plan, those users who hand in their old device can enjoy an additional discount of up to €150 on the price of the new device.

Technical characteristics