Samsung Galaxy S22 (3700 mAh): LIVE battery, will it hold up all day?

One of our usual ones could not be missing Live battery with the little one Samsung Galaxy S22a smartphone that all of us in the editorial office fell in love with at first glance and which, as the only question mark, poses the potential of 3700 mAh battery.

The most compact of the family of Galaxy S22 is handy, graceful, flirty and your comments at our preview also confirmed it: Samsung seems to have hit the mark. We know well, however, that design and specifications are nothing if not supported by good autonomy and in this case the doubts are more than legitimate.

Last year Samsung Galaxy S21 got away with it, however, there were 300 mAh more in the battery module and right from the start the smartphone proved solid in energy management thanks to the Samsung Exynos 2100. Now things are a bit different , as we saw in the Galaxy S22 Ultra review, the new Exynos 2200 SoC is a big leap forward, it changes the production process and radically changes the GPU, two aspects that at the moment do not yet seem adequately optimized and refined at the software level.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 specimen is an 8/128 GB has been configured with all the applications and services that I (Matteo) use every day, we have already performed 4 charge / discharge cycles.

