Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with no more secrets: now only the presentation is missing

We have probably arrived at the final episode of the series relating to the leak that are accompanying the new Galaxy S21 FE until the official launch. So far we have seen practically everything and we have discovered all the features that this smartphone will have that the Korean company should announce next January 4th during an event to be held in Las Vegas, the day before the opening of CES 2022.
Although most of the specifications, as mentioned, were already known, today’s substantial leak offers us some more details on the photographic sector and other hardware features. Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a 6.4-inch flat 2x Dynamic AMOLED display, protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus, with 120Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint recognition scanner. Like the “base” version of the Galaxy S21, this Fan Edition will also have a polycarbonate back.
Samsung is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, instead of the Exynos 2100, backed by 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of non-expandable storage.
TECHNICAL SHEET (PROVISIONAL)
- Operating system: Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Octacore, maximum 2.84 GHz
- Display: 6.4 inches, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O, 2340×1080 pixels, maximum 120 Hz, 401 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Memory: 6/128 GB or 8/256 GB
- Camera principal:
- 12MP wide angle (f / 1.8, OIS, dual PDAF)
- 12MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2, fixed focus)
- 8 MP 3 × optical telephoto (f / 2.4, autofocus, OIS)
- Camera front: 32 MP (f / 2.2, fixed focus)
- Sensors: accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor
- Battery: 4500mAh LiPo, fast charging and wireless PowerShare
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C (3.2 Gen 1), NFC, WiFi 6
- Net cell phone: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
- Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 170 grams
- Other: IP68 waterproof, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, DeX, child mode, Knox data security, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (Nano) + eSim, facial recognition, under-display fingerprint reader
- Availability: to be defined
As for the photographic sector, Galaxy S21 FE should have a 12 MP main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, optical stabilization with 1.8 µm pixels which will be joined by an 8 MP 3x telephoto zoom lens with f / 2.4 aperture, again with OIS. The third sensor will be an ultra-wide 12MP with f / 2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view while the front sensor will be a 32MP with f / 2.2 aperture, 0.8 µm pixels and 81-degree field of view.
Other features include support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, support for eSIMs, wireless charging with PowerShare, NFC and IP68 certification. The thickness will be 7.9 mm for a weight of 170 grams. Finally, the battery will be a 4500 mAh with support for fast charging.
On the software side, Galaxy S21 FE should still arrive with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 but with a quick update to Android 12 with One UI 4. As for the selling price, it should start at 749 euros for the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8 / 256GB version, on the other hand, it will cost around 819 euros.