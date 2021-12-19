Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with no more secrets: now only the presentation is missing

Samsung is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, instead of the Exynos 2100, backed by 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of non-expandable storage.

Although most of the specifications, as mentioned, were already known, today’s substantial leak offers us some more details on the photographic sector and other hardware features. Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a 6.4-inch flat 2x Dynamic AMOLED display , protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus, with 120Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint recognition scanner. Like the “base” version of the Galaxy S21, this Fan Edition will also have a polycarbonate back.

As for the photographic sector, Galaxy S21 FE should have a 12 MP main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, optical stabilization with 1.8 µm pixels which will be joined by an 8 MP 3x telephoto zoom lens with f / 2.4 aperture, again with OIS. The third sensor will be an ultra-wide 12MP with f / 2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view while the front sensor will be a 32MP with f / 2.2 aperture, 0.8 µm pixels and 81-degree field of view.

Other features include support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, support for eSIMs, wireless charging with PowerShare, NFC and IP68 certification. The thickness will be 7.9 mm for a weight of 170 grams. Finally, the battery will be a 4500 mAh with support for fast charging.

On the software side, Galaxy S21 FE should still arrive with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 but with a quick update to Android 12 with One UI 4. As for the selling price, it should start at 749 euros for the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8 / 256GB version, on the other hand, it will cost around 819 euros.