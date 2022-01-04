Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: everything that has changed

For a moment we thought that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would fall by the wayside, but in the end it has not. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is official, with some delay and fans in mind. More than a year has passed since its predecessor, What has changed in all this time?

To find out, we have faced with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. About 15 months apart between them should guarantee a good amount of changes, although we will need to use the magnifying glass.

New look

One of the most obvious changes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with respect to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is in its appearance. Ahead the terminal is practically the same, but behind the Galaxy S21 FE has adopted the line of the rest of Galaxy S21, with a module for cameras sticking out like a flap in the upper left corner.

Curiously, the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are identical than its predecessor, but that does not prevent them from looking totally different. They are still in a vertical line, but with a greater presence and in a module that adopts the same color as the phone. Along the way, the flash stays out of the module.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (left) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (right)

The design change also applies to available colors, which adopt a slightly more pastel tonality than in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available in the colors olive, black, lavender, white. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrived in dark blue, lavender, mint, red, orange, and white. That is, we have fewer and less saturated colors.

New design, new colors and a screen protected with Gorilla Victus

In front, the terminals are practically indistinguishable since the difference between the two screens is less than an inch, and in both cases with the front camera perforated in the middle. There is an important invisible difference and that is that the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, something that was not present in the Galaxy S20 FE.

The colors of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are less vivid than those of the Galaxy S20 FE (pictured)

More power and few internal changes

Inside, it seems clear that Samsung has recycled a good part of the DNA of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE when creating the next generation. The vast majority of the specifications are the same, from the cameras to the RAM, memories, battery and charging possibilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE includes a more powerful processor and is a little smaller than its predecessor

The most obvious specification change is in the processor, which happens to be the Snapdragon 888, versus the Snapdragon 865 in the S20 FE. It is not the latest from Qualcomm nowadays, but it should mean extra performance and some extra FPS in games.

Speaking of FPS, the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a refresh rate of 120 Hz (same as in the previous version), but the novelty is that it also increases the touch response speed up to 240Hz, as long as you’re using game mode.

One foreseeable change is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launches with Android 12 and One UI 4, being in fact the first Samsung terminal to do so. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE arrived with Android 10 and One UI 2.0, since at the time of its launch Android 11 has just been announced.

In short, it is basically the same mobile with a new look and a more powerful processor, if we dismiss small changes and a little more compact size, going to measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm instead of 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm, and losing about 13 grams of weight along the way. The box has also lost weight, as this time it comes without the charger.

Comparison table