Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: power at the level of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 to inaugurate the high-end of 2022

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE We have had one of the most rugged launches in recent years, as its constant rumors and leaks were always surrounded by doubts about its possible cancellation. The semiconductor crisis has wreaked havoc on the catalogs of almost all manufacturers and it seemed that the S21 FE would pay for the broken dishes at Samsung’s, but it is finally among us.

Samsung chooses its Galaxy S21 FE as the mobile phone to debut in the year 2022, unveiled during the season-opening CES in Las Vegas. A phone that It is among the high ranges of the manufacturer, although with small cuts to form a team with the Galaxy S22 that we must see in not too long. We tell you more about him.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE data sheet

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Screen 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels, 401 dpi)

Refresh rate: 120 Hz; touch sampling: 240 Hz Processor Snapdragon 888

5 nanometers Versions 6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB Frontal camera 32 megapixels f / 2.2 Rear camera Main: 12 megapixels f / 1.8, OIS, 1 / 1.76 “, 1.8 microns

Wide angle: 12 megapixels f / 2.2, 1 / 2.8 “, 1.12 microns

Telephoto: 8 megapixels f / 2.4 (3x), OIS, 1 / 4.4 ”, 1.0 micron Battery 4,500 mAh

25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Quick charger not included Operating system Android 12

One UI 4.0 Connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

NFC

USB type C Dimensions and weight 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

177 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 certification against dust and water Price 749 euros

The S21 for fans bets on fluidity for games

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives on the market carrying Qualcomm’s flagship processor from the start of last 2021, the Snapdragon 888 built with 5 nanometer technology. A chip that offers enough power to squeeze games of all calibers and, at the same time, serve as a squire for the future Samsung Galaxy S22 that we should not take long to see hit the market. The chip is accompanied by two versions of RAM (6GB / 8GB) and two of internal storage (128GB / 256GB) and without a tray for the microSD.

In the screen section we find a 6.4-inch diagonal Dynamic AMOLED 2X and 19.5: 9 ratio, so its FullHD + resolution will leave us 2,340 x 1,080 pixels in front of the eyes. In addition, we will have 120Hz refresh and 240Hz for touch sampling, and the fingerprint reader will be hidden behind the panel. An optical one, by the way.

The rear camera team will consist of a 12 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 lens, optically stabilized, and by a super wide angle camera (12 megapixels f / 2.2) and a telephoto camera (8 megapixels f / 2.4, stabilized and with 3 optical magnification). Samsung highlights the ability of its Galaxy S21 FE when it comes to capturing night photos and that with the native editor great results can be achieved without having to go to external apps from Google Play. For the front, by the way, we will have 32 megapixels with an f / 2.2 lens embedded in the panel.

On board this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE we find a battery of 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge (charger is not included) and also with wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive wearing Android 12 as standard, hidden behind One UI 4.0, the latest version of the manufacturer’s proprietary layer. We have 5G, of course, in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC chip for mobile payments, and we have a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfers.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives with two options for RAM and internal storage, making up what we assume will be three models for sale: 6GB / 128GB for the basic one, 8GB / 128GB for the intermediate one and 8GB / 256GB for the superior one. In addition, we can see it in olive green, lavender, white and dark gray. The model It goes on sale from January 11 and its starting price is 749 euros.