Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on test. Our first impressions | VIDEO

After a back and forth that lasted months, finally Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is in our hands, a highly anticipated product after the great success of its predecessor. The ingredients are the same: top-of-the-range processor, reliable photographic sector and some sacrifices here and there to keep the price low. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has not yet been officially launched by Samsung, the presentation is scheduled during CES, so we are still missing some technical details, for the rest we have a complete picture of the product, let’s find out.

In the official sales package you will find a Type-C / Type-C cable for charging and data exchange, in addition to the pin to extract the drawer for the double nano sim. No power supply or cover, a minimal white packaging that follows those of the S21 series. We don’t have precise information regarding the charging speed, they are present however the wireless one and the reverse. The value should settle on 25 Watt with cable.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

From the very first moments Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears solid and well built, the frame is in satin aluminum, very elegant in the graphite color available to us, the back cover instead is in plastic and completely covers the entire back, including the photographic module. At the rear it looks more like the A52 / A72 line than the S21, due to the polycarbonate cover that also extends over the optical group. We don’t have official confirmation but S21 FE should be water resistant with IP68 certification.

The dimensions are right, it is neither too big nor too heavy (177 grams measured). For comparison, it is slightly wider and taller than Galaxy S21, more compact than S20 FE, S21 + and S21 Ultra. The screen is 6.4 inches, therefore just slightly smaller than the predecessor.

On the lower side there are the type C port, the main speaker, a microphone and the drawer for the SIMs, right side with power button and volume control, left side clear, upper side with an additional microphone. The fingerprint reader is positioned under the display and from the first tests it is decidedly fast and reliable.

DISPLAY AND AUDIO

The panel is a 6.4 “AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz, however, it is not a variable frequency LTPO. The brightness is very good indeed, it should settle above 1000 nits in a quick comparison with the S21 Ultra, but we will give you more precise information in the review phase. In the upper part it is interrupted by a small hole for the front camera, the frames are symmetrical on three sides, with a slightly more pronounced “chin”. The first sensations are those of a high quality screen, albeit not at the level of the S21 series for brilliance and chromatic precision.

As for the audio, we point out the absence of the jack connector, while the stereo output supported by a main speaker flanked by the ear capsule is not missing. The potency, as well as the body, are very good.

DATA SHEET

According to the numerous rumors and specifications that we have checked directly on the product, here is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spec sheet: SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory: 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128 GB UFS 3.1

6 GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128 GB UFS 3.1 Display: 6.4 “FullHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X, 120 Hz

6.4 “FullHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X, 120 Hz Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Refill: 25W (alleged) + wireless + reverse charging

25W (alleged) + wireless + reverse charging Audio: stereo speaker

stereo speaker Rear cameras: main: 12 MP F / 1.8 OIS ultra wide: 12 MP telephoto: 8 MP F / 2.4 OIS (3X zoom)

Front and internal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Fingerprints: below the display

below the display Connectivity : 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Video Type-C + DeX

: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Video Type-C + DeX Weight: 177 grams

177 grams Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

The performance we are testing in these hours is excellent, no overheating even in the configuration phase and all smooth with the main social and productivity apps. On the other hand, the engine is certainly not lacking, although we would have liked a couple of GB of RAM more.

Excellent news on the software front: Galaxy S21 FE arrives with the latest version of the green robot on board, Android 12 with Samsung OneUI 4.0 customization and security patches updated in November.

CAMERAS

Samsung has designed a photographic sector consistent with the (presumed) positioning of the product, just below the S21 line in terms of sensor quality, but above the mid-range. We have three cameras, the main 12 MP with the same sensor as S21 and S21 Plus, F / 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization; the ultra wide 12 MP again, but the quality seems lower than the flagships; a third camera with 3X optical magnification, stabilization and 8 MP resolution.

The videos arrive at 4K at 60 fps, are obviously stabilized and the quality immediately appears excellent. Clearly, as regards the photo sector, we will sum up during the review phase.

For the moment, Samsung has not yet expressed itself about the availability and prices of Galaxy S21 FE, the latest rumors speak of early January for a price list that should be around 750 euros, perhaps something more in our country.