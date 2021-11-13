Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: much of its specifications are leaked

Few FE editions have given as much to talk about as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. And, although we expected its launch in the middle of last month, for reasons still unknown (but that point to the current shortage that the chip market experiences), it finally did not make an appearance when we expected it. Instead, there are now voices that suggest that its presentation will take place in the context of CES 2022, although it is also possible that it will finally be brought forward one day to said event, debuting on the 4th.

Be that as it may, debut on 4, 5 or 6, what seems is that we will not get too many surprises in terms of its technical specifications, since a leak published by Coinbrs reveals much of the details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The origin of these is, as we can see in said medium, a marketing publication on the smartphone that includes both its information and various images of the appearance of the phone.

The first thing we have been able to confirm is that, as in its predecessor, the S20 FE, this Galaxy S21 FE is also being produced with two different “engines”, Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660) and Exynos 2100 (with Mali G78)That yes, they will be directed to different markets, that is, it will not be possible, in a local market, to choose one version or the other. Still we are talking about two high-end SoCs and excellent features, so this, except for personal preferences, should not be a problem. The SoC is accompanied by up to 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage.

Regarding its screen, the Galaxy S21 FE has a panel 6.4-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution (1,080 X 2,340 dots) and an update frequency of 120 hertz. For your protection, it has Gorilla Glass. And if we talk about its connectivity, in the wireless section we find 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS, which are complemented by a USB-C charging and data port. This whole set is powered by a battery of 4,500 milliamps with 15 watt fast charge function.

The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE consists of three elements, a 64 megapixel main sensor accompanied by a wide angle and a depth of field sensor. For the front camera, Samsung has opted for a 32 megapixel sensor that is located behind a hole in the top center of the screen.

With these data, we already have practically all the technical information we expected about the Galaxy S21 FE, and we only need to clear two unknowns: the prices of the different models and, of course, when it will be presented and when it will hit the market, which will likely happen very, very shortly after the presentation.

Images: Coinbrs