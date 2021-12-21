Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Is it ahead of January 3?

It is only a matter of a couple of weeks, approximately, for the debut of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. What is still unclear is what specific day your ad will occur. And it is that at first we expected it for some time between January 5 and 8, that is, during CES 2022. However, at the beginning of last month there was a leak signed by Jon Prosser, which pointed to 4 January, that is, one day before the start of CES.

And now it’s the same source again, Jon Prosser, who claims, in a tweet, that the launch could be brought forward one more day, to January 3, 2022. An advance with which the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be further separated from CES, perhaps in order to achieve more visibility for its new smartphone, something more complicated if its announcement coincides in time with the rest of the announcements that, of course , we will receive those days as a result of the fair.

i’m hearing that the announcement for the S21 FE has been moved up to Monday, January 3rd @ 6pm PST general availability is still on january 11th. https://t.co/C96vGYXDLY – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) December 20, 2021

Be that as it may, except for surprises we already know quite well what awaits usWell, the set of leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have already allowed us to get a pretty good idea of ​​its complete specifications. And this refers not only to the components and the design of the phone, but also to its operating system, as it finally seems that it will debut with Android 12, something that was not too clear until the beginning of this month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, specifications

Screen Flat Dymanic AMOLED 2x de 6.4 ″ Resolution 2,340 x 1,080 pixels Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – 8 cores and Kryo GPU RAM 6 GB – 8 GB Storage 128 – 256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP (f / 2.2, fixed focus) Rear camera Triple configuration:

· 12 MP wide angle (f / 1.8, OIS, dual PDAF)

· Ultra wide angle 12 MP (f / 2.2, fixed focus)

· Depth 8 MP, F2.4, autofocus, OIS, flash Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge and PowerShare Various Waterproof IP68, DeX, Knox, dual SIM + eSim, face recognition Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm – 170 grams of weight Operating system Android 12

As for its prices, the outlook is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage will be priced around the 749 euros, while the model with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage would be around the 819 euros, which would make it a very interesting high-end option, with a very competitive price. Except for changes, we will confirm it on January 3 and, in any case, It is scheduled to go on sale on January 11.