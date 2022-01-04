Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally official: it debuts at CES

There official data sheet can be summarized as follows:

In Samsung’s original intentions, Galaxy S21 FE – like the other FE models – had the aim of relaunching the previous top range with a version characterized by some cheaper design choices (e.g. the back not in glass but in plastic materials). In fact, however, the delay accumulated with respect to the initial schedule penalizes him precisely on the price side, at least at the beginning. In recent months, the previous S21 has received a physiological drop in price, while the S21 FE starts at full price.

As for the amount requested, Samsung did not explicitly insert it in the global press release, but as it emerged in the past few hours, in Italy the electronics chains of Unieuro and Euronics have provided quite eloquent indications: the version with 6GB and 128GB of storage is offered at 769 euros. As for the actual availability on the market, Samsung refers to January 11, but it is clear that some retailers have decided to anticipate the times.