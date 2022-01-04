Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally official: it debuts at CES

Samsung has finally officially unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that rightfully ranks among the most anticipated devices ever. After having already had the opportunity to touch it firsthand (see the preview) and having noticed that the product was put on sale in Italy before the official presentation, we arrive at the launch which took place at CES 2022. A little more than a formality then, which translates into an opportunity to review the technical characteristics of the smartphone and take a look at the colors.
- display: 6.4 “FHD + Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game mode
- processor: 5nm 64-bit octa-core, the model marketed in Italy is equipped with the Snadpragon 888
- memory (note: configurations may vary by market):
- 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage (version confirmed for Italy)
- camera:
- triple rear:
- 12MP, ultra wide angle lens, f / 2.2, 123 ° viewing angle
- 12MP, wide-angle lens, dual pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8
- 8MP, tele lens, 30x Space Zoom, f / 2.4
- front: 32MP, f / 2.2, 81 ° viewing angle
- battery: 4,500mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, wireless PowerShare
- net: 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD, 4G 4 × 4 MIMO band, 5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD, 5G 4 × 4 MIMO band
- payments: Samsung Pay support with NFC
- sensors: accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, hall, brightness, proximity
- safety: optical fingerprint sensor
- resistance to liquids: IP68
- operating system: Android 12 with One UI 4.0
- dimensions and weight:
- 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm
- 177 granni
Galaxy S21 FE was launched in four colors lavender, olive, white and black:
In Samsung’s original intentions, Galaxy S21 FE – like the other FE models – had the aim of relaunching the previous top range with a version characterized by some cheaper design choices (e.g. the back not in glass but in plastic materials). In fact, however, the delay accumulated with respect to the initial schedule penalizes him precisely on the price side, at least at the beginning. In recent months, the previous S21 has received a physiological drop in price, while the S21 FE starts at full price.
As for the amount requested, Samsung did not explicitly insert it in the global press release, but as it emerged in the past few hours, in Italy the electronics chains of Unieuro and Euronics have provided quite eloquent indications: the version with 6GB and 128GB of storage is offered at 769 euros. As for the actual availability on the market, Samsung refers to January 11, but it is clear that some retailers have decided to anticipate the times.