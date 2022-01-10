Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already on offer with 100 ?? discount + 70 ?? of Amazon coupons!

In fact, remember that we are talking about a smartphone with top-of-the-range hardware, powered by the processor Snapdragon 888 and with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

One of the strengths of the smartphone is the display 6.4-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X in 19.5: 9 and FullHD + resolution (2340×1080 pixels), the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, but can be limited via software to 60 Hz. The quality of the panel is excellent, the colors are bright and vivid, the reflections are well managed and the brightness reaches a peak of 1200 nits in HDR (S21 and S21 Plus reach 1300 nits, S21 Ultra exceeds 1500 nits). Calibration is also good, natural and with the possibility of activating additional color profiles.