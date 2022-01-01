Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: a look at the original cases

On the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G there is now quite little to discover: the smartphone, the protagonist of a troubled development process, has not yet been officially presented – it should be introduced at CES and then on sale from 11 January – but we already have got to show it to you in our hands-on video. All that remains is to analyze some element of the “ outline ” of the device, such as accessories.

Also from this point of view it cannot be said that Samsung has done everything to maintain confidentiality before the launch, seen from the Hungarian market the images of the official cases have also leaked. In the order we find: Silicone case in five colors (black, white, lavender, olive and red) Thin Strap Case, with wrist strap in the four colors of orange, navy blue, yellow and lime green. The case, without the integrated strap, appears to be transparent. Smart Clear View. The particular case that allows you to control the smartphone without having to open the case, using a dedicated interface, will be available in white, black, lavender and olive. Transparent cases with and without support base.

More precise details on the prices of the individual cases are still missing, but it is foreseeable that they will not differ too much from those expected for the similar accessories dedicated to the previous Galaxy S20 FE.