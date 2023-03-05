Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives February security patch in Brazil

The Galaxy S20 FE from samsung is getting the february security patch in Europe. The S20 lineup got the update early last month, but the FE model was still missing. Despite the delay, it is already available for Europeian owners of the 4G LTE version of the South Korean cell phone to download on their cell phones. The version that arrives for the smartphone has the build number G780GXXS3DWA6/ G780GOWO3DVK6/ G780GXXU3DVK5 and according to information from the manufacturer itself, only the security part of the device has been improved. Therefore, anyone who was expecting a system update will have to wait a little longer.





For the S20 FE line, the latest software update arrived last month, with the 4G version getting One UI 5.0 with Android 13 after the 5G version of the device got the new software. The new security patch for the product weighs 215.27 MB and can now be downloaded. As usual, Samsung warns that the new update may bring new features, improvements in performance and stability of the device and corrections of errors and other bugs. However, there are no details regarding additions relevant to the device’s system.

In general, the smartphone displays a notification about the novelty. But, the user can manually see if the update is already available. Just go to settings, tap "Software update" and finally in "download and install" for the phone to do the rest of the process.