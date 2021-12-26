Samsung Galaxy S20, Android 12 and One UI 4.0 are very close

We are close to the release of Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone family as well, apparently: the information comes from an official source, namely the Korean head of the Beta channel: the manager, specifically, said that the company is preparing to open the official version of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 for top of the range last year, and that new Beta builds will no longer be released in the countries where the program is available. As you can imagine, no commitment on a specific date: but it is true that the previous roadmap indicated January 2022, so apparently we are aligned. Barring a surprise at the end of the year?

A tempting but difficult hypothesis, in truth. As we know, the distribution of the operating system has had its problems: it was now interrupted a couple of weeks ago on the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, while it is fresh news this week that, at least in Korea, a stop has been decided. also for the S21, due to a compatibility problem with Google Play. If nothing else, the leaflets have already broken down and the S21 issue seems to affect a very limited number of people. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm

6.2 inches – 3200×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G 73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8 mm

6.7 inches – 3200×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 76 x 166.9 x 8.8 mm

6.9 inches – 3200×1440 px Of course, Samsung is not alone in struggling with the latest version of the Robottino. OnePlus also had to interrupt the distribution of the new OxygenOS on its most recent top of the range (also shared for them), and even on the Pixels themselves many have reported a rather disappointing user experience, at least compared to Android 11. Fortunately, with the December update (which contains about 100 bug fixes) the Pixels also seem to be back on track, except for the 6 and 6 Pro which still have some difficulties.