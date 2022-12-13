Samsung Galaxy S10 line receives update with December security patch

Update (12/13/2022) – EB

Samsung continues to release updates for its cell phones and today the Galaxy S10 line is being contemplated with the December 2022 security package. The new version is available for the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus that have already been updated with the security package October with camera improvements.

The update is integrated into the G97xFXXSGHVL1 firmware that was released in the following countries today: Bulgaria

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Luxembourg

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Southeast Europe

Switzerland

Baltic region

Czech republic

Netherlands





The December 2022 security patch arrives with 93 fixes for vulnerabilities found in Android and One UI, along with stability, performance improvements, and bug fixes. As we already mentioned, the update is only available in Europe, but it should be released in more regions of the world soon, so keep following TechSmart to install it as soon as it is available on your Galaxy S10.

Original article (11/04/2022) Samsung updates Galaxy S10 lineup with October security patch and camera improvements

Samsung is releasing this Friday (04) a new routine update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e. Cell phones began to receive quarterly updates after completing three years of launch, but the South Korean company continues to make improvements to the system to guarantee the best experience for its users. In addition to bringing the October 2022 security patchSamsung details that the update packages bring stability improvements to the camera software and improvements to the wireless connection of cell phones, specifically mentioning Bluetooth.

O changelog provided by the company points out that the new version of the software improves the overall stability of the operating system and ensures more security for the device. No serious security flaws cataloged by CVE were listed. The packages weigh about 1 GB and are identified by the nomenclature “G97xFXXUGHVJ5” in the Netherlands, where it is being made available in the first moment. It is possible that other countries will receive the update within the next few weeks on a regular basis.

For now, there is no information about the availability of the new software version for the Galaxy S10 5G, but it is worth remembering that the model is only available in some countries in Europe, such as Germany and Italy. The Galaxy S10 Lite, in turn, has a different update schedule because it was launched almost a year apart from the Galaxy S10. Routine updates are usually notified automatically, but you can check if the update It is available for your cellphone through the way: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. Do you own one of the line’s cell phones? Did you receive the latest update? Comment below!

