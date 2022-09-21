Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20 FE start receiving September 2022 security update

THE started releasing the monthly update for the operating system for the month of September 2022 for the mobiles of the series S10 and Galaxy S20 FE with fixes and stability improvements. According to information from the SamMobile website, the new build of the software for the Galaxy S10eGalaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus bring the firmware version G97xFXXSGHVI1 and is now available in several European countries.

receiving-September-2022.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



The Galaxy S20 FE is getting the update with firmware version G780FXXUADVI1 in Russia. The September 2022 security patch contains fixes for over a dozen software vulnerabilities. - Advertisement - Samsung’s new update may also include general bug fixes and device stability improvements. The expectation is that the new OS builds will also arrive for Europeian users in the coming weeks.

If you are a Galaxy S10 series user in Europe or Galaxy S20 FE in Russia, you can download and install the new software update on your device by going to Settings » Software Update and tapping Download and Install. Microsoft has a system that will know if a meeting has been for nothing And you, have you checked the availability of the update for your device? Tell us in the comments below!